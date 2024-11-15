Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol starrer movie makes a bumper start, mints ₹22 cr

  • Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: Kanguva was initially announced in 2019 but the plan was put on hold due to Covid. With an reported budget of around 300–350 crore, it is one of the most expensive Indian films

Updated15 Nov 2024, 07:05 AM IST
Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya’s fantasy action movie gets lukewarm response (Screengrab from YouTube/Saregama Tamil)
Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya's fantasy action movie gets lukewarm response (Screengrab from YouTube/Saregama Tamil)

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: The highly anticipated Tamil epic-fantasy film Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, was released on November 14. According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the movie earned approximately 22 crore on its opening day.

About Kanguva

Suriya is portraying two different characters. One version of him seems to be set in the modern era, where he dons flashy outfits and a trendy haircut, while the second avatar shows him in a more fierce, warrior-like role. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the movie, looks intense. The film features scenes set 1,500 years in the past. Apart from Suriya and Bobby, the film also includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

The film has been made with an estimated budget of over 350 crore and was filmed in seven countries and various parts of India. In India, the film was shot in Chennai, Goa, Kerala, Kodaikana, and Rajahmundry. Notably, Kanguva was initially announced in 2019 but the plan was put on hold due to Covid.

Tamil cinema star Suriya on playing double role

Directors are somehow able to convince him to essay double-role characters in films, including "Perazhagan", "Vel", "Vaaranam Aayiram", "7aum Arivu" as well as "24", in which he played a triple role.

 

“I try my best to shy away from double roles. But coincidentally I have done more than six-seven films (with double roles) and one triple role in '24'. I had many arguments with my director that it doesn't connect…,” he told PTI.

He added, “I don't look like my father and my father doesn't look like me... But in this film, there's a timeline. I think once you watch the film ('Kanguva'), maybe you will understand why the same actor is playing this character.”

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 07:05 AM IST
Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol starrer movie makes a bumper start, mints ₹22 cr

