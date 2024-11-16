Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya starrer movie sees massive drop, mints ₹33 crore

  • Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 2: Kanguva, the Tamil epic-fantasy film starring Suriya, experienced a significant decline in box office collection. The film has been made with an estimated budget of over 350 crore and was filmed in seven countries and various parts of India.

16 Nov 2024
Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 2:
Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 2: After a bumper opening, the Tamil epic-fantasy film Kanguva, starring Suriya has witnessed a massive drop in collection. Directed by Siva and produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, the movie minted just 9 crore on Day 2, early estimates by Sacnilk.com shows.

With this, the total collection of two days now stands at 33 crores net in India. With an estimated budget of over 350 crore, it remains uncertain whether the film will recover its costs, given the declining box office numbers.

Kanguva's worldwide collection

Yesterday, Studio Green posted on their official social media handle that Kanguva earned 58.62 crore gross on its opening day at the global box office Taking to Instagram, it wrote, “Like a wild storm in the box offices worldwide, lauded by all, our #Kanguva collects over 58.62 Crores. Thank you to all the Anbaana Fans, Cinema Lovers and Audiences who made this happen. #KanguvaRunningSuccessfully.”

About Kanguva

In Kanguva, Suriya plays dual roles, portraying both a modern, stylish character and a fierce, warrior-like figure from the past. Bobby Deol stars as the intense antagonist. The film features sequences set 1,500 years ago, blending action and historical elements. Alongside Suriya and Bobby, the cast also includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

 

Kanguva reviews

Despite the stellar star cast, the film moslty received lukewarm response from public. User said that Kanguva is a visually impressive action film that lacks the emotional depth and compelling villain. People did laud Suriya's performance in the film.

Suriya on playing double role

Directors are somehow able to convince him to essay double-role characters in films, including "Perazhagan", "Vel", "Vaaranam Aayiram", "7aum Arivu" as well as "24", in which he played a triple role. “I try my best to shy away from double roles. But coincidentally I have done more than six-seven films (with double roles) and one triple role in '24'. I had many arguments with my director that it doesn't connect…,” he told PTI.

