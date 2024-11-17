Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya, Bobby Deol starrer movie mints over ₹42 crore

  • Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 3: Directed by Siva, Kanguva blends historical themes with action. The film was made with an estimated budget of over 350 crore.

Updated17 Nov 2024, 07:27 AM IST
Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 3: Kanguva released in multiple languages
Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 3: Kanguva released in multiple languages

uva Box Office Collection Day 3: The Tamil epic-fantasy movie Kanguva, starring Suriya has maintained steady numbers on Day 3. Directed by Siva and produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, the movie minted 9.50 crore, early estimates by Sacnilk.com shows. As per the report, with this the total collection now stands at 42.75 crore.

 

Billed as a "mighty valiant saga" which spans generations, "Kanguva" was made with an estimated budget of over 350 crore. The daily figures which are coming in is making it unclear if the film will cover its expenses.

Kanguva worldwide collection

The makers on Saturday said that Suriya's Tamil movie "Kanguva" has earned 89.32 crore gross on Day 2 at the global box office.

Taking to social media, Studio Green posted, “Epic response for the EPIC. #Kanguva raging across cinemas with a 2 Day gross of 89.32 crores worldwide”

 

About Kanguva

In the film, Suriya takes on dual roles, showcasing both a contemporary, stylish persona and a fierce, warrior-like character from the past. Bobby Deol's role is powerful and intense. He is also working on separate projects with other south stars Vijay, Pawan Kalyan and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Coming back to Kanguva, the story includes scenes set 1,500 years ago, merging action with historical themes. The cast also features Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda. Devi Sri Prasad has given the music, while Vetri Palanisamy has led the cinematography.

Suriya on 'Kanguva'

Before the film's release, Suriya said he often wondered when Indian cinema would produce films that could match the scale of Hollywood epics like Braveheart and The Lord of the Rings. He had said that his latest film gave him the chance to do just that.

"We have loved films (and shows) like 'Braveheart', 'Lord of the Rings', 'Game of Thrones' or 'Apocalypto'. We have been mesmerised by them and watched them multiple times. The thought was 'When are we going to do such films?'

The National Award-winning actor commended director Siva for his visionary approach, describing the upcoming Tamil film as "slightly futuristic" and promising a "never-seen-before" experience for audiences. 

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 07:27 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsKanguva Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya, Bobby Deol starrer movie mints over ₹42 crore

