Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya, Bobby Deol’s movie retains momentum, earns THIS much on Tuesday

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya's action movie witnessed a significant drop in its collection on Monday, but managed to maintain the momentum on Tuesday. According to sacnilk, Kanguva earned a total of ₹59.9 crore till Tuesday, November 19.

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 6 Despite being Suriya's one of the best performing movies on theatres, Kanguva failed to match the expectations of its makers. The movie earned managed to retain its Monday's collection and earned an equal amount of ₹3.15 crore (estimated India net) on Tuesday, November 19. According to sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated ₹3.15 crore on Monday.

Kanguva's Monday collection included ₹1.42 crore in Tamil, ₹0.7 crore in Hindi, ₹1 crore in Telugu, ₹0.02 crore in Kannad and ₹0.01 crore in Malayalam. The exact data of Kanguva's day 6 collection is yet to be released by sacnilk.

Kanguva first-day collection The movie made a decent start and managed to earn ₹58.62 crore gross on its opening day at the global box office.

"Like a wild storm in the box offices worldwide, lauded by all, our #Kanguva collects over 58.62 Crores. Thank you to all the Anbaana Fans, Cinema Lovers and Audiences who made this happen. #KanguvaRunningSuccessfully," Studio Green posted on Instagram.

The Tamil film has grossed ₹89.32 crore globally at the box office in two days, reported PTI referring to production banner Studio Green. Despite a decent start the movie failed to retain its momentum in second week.

About Kanguva Directed by Siva, Kanguva, stars Suriya in dual role. The movie released in more than 10 languages across the world. It also stars Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in key roles.

Despite creating significant buzz, the movie failed to receive a positive response. A section of social media criticised the movie for its “loud” sound levels. Backed by UV Creations and Studio Green, the movie also features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in their Tamil cinema debut.