Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya, Bobby Deol’s movie retains momentum, earns THIS much on Tuesday

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya's movie witnessed a significant drop in its collection at the beginning of the week. However, the movie retained its Monday business and earned a similar amount (India net) on Tuesday.

Livemint
Published20 Nov 2024, 08:43 AM IST
The makers of Suriya-starrer Kanguva, that releases in cinemas this week, are actively touring the northern belt for promotions and media interactions. (Image Source: X)
The makers of Suriya-starrer Kanguva, that releases in cinemas this week, are actively touring the northern belt for promotions and media interactions. (Image Source: X)

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya's action movie witnessed a significant drop in its collection on Monday, but managed to maintain the momentum on Tuesday. According to sacnilk, Kanguva earned a total of 59.9 crore till Tuesday, November 19.

Also Read | Kanguva public review: Suriya’s fantasy action movie gets lukewarm response

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 6

Despite being Suriya's one of the best performing movies on theatres, Kanguva failed to match the expectations of its makers. The movie earned managed to retain its Monday's collection and earned an equal amount of 3.15 crore (estimated India net) on Tuesday, November 19. According to sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated 3.15 crore on Monday.

Kanguva's Monday collection included 1.42 crore in Tamil, 0.7 crore in Hindi, 1 crore in Telugu, 0.02 crore in Kannad and 0.01 crore in Malayalam. The exact data of Kanguva's day 6 collection is yet to be released by sacnilk.

Also Read | Kanguva advance collection day 1: Will Suriya’s epic fantasy impress audience?

Kanguva first-day collection

The movie made a decent start and managed to earn 58.62 crore gross on its opening day at the global box office.

"Like a wild storm in the box offices worldwide, lauded by all, our #Kanguva collects over 58.62 Crores. Thank you to all the Anbaana Fans, Cinema Lovers and Audiences who made this happen. #KanguvaRunningSuccessfully," Studio Green posted on Instagram.

The Tamil film has grossed 89.32 crore globally at the box office in two days, reported PTI referring to production banner Studio Green. Despite a decent start the movie failed to retain its momentum in second week.

Also Read | Tamil cinema eyes Hindi heartland as Kanguva leads a new marketing wave

About Kanguva

Directed by Siva, Kanguva, stars Suriya in dual role. The movie released in more than 10 languages across the world. It also stars Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in key roles.

Despite creating significant buzz, the movie failed to receive a positive response. A section of social media criticised the movie for its “loud” sound levels. Backed by UV Creations and Studio Green, the movie also features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in their Tamil cinema debut.

"Kanguva" is directed by Siva and produced by K E Gnanavel Raja. Actors Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu also appear in pivotal roles.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 08:43 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsKanguva Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya, Bobby Deol’s movie retains momentum, earns THIS much on Tuesday

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,335.000.00
      Chennai
      76,341.000.00
      Delhi
      76,493.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,345.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.