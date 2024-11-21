Kanguva Box Office Collection day 7: Suriya’s epic fantasy loses steam, earns…

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 7: Tamil actor Suriya's movie, Kanguva, witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection on Wednesday compared to Tuesday's collection. Kanguva earned ₹2.40 crore (India Net) on Wednesday, according to an early estimate by Sacnilk.

Kanguva's Tuesday box office collection was ₹3.25 crore, slightly higher than the previous day's business. So far, the movie has earned ₹62.4 crore (India Net). Here are the full details about the Kanguva box office collection on day 7.

Kanguva BO collection day 7 Suriya's action movie earned ₹2.40 crore on Tuesday, taking its total collection to ₹62.4 crore (India Net). The film made a worldwide collection of ₹93 crore and an overseas collection of ₹22.2 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates as of Tuesday.

Kanguva saw a 13.72% footfall from its Tamil audience on Wednesday. The maximum occupancy of 16.71% was witnessed in night shows. The movie has managed to attract a decent percentage of audience in Chennai, Mumbai, Pondicherry, and Kochi. However, interest in the fantasy film has fizzled out among the Hindi-speaking audience. The movie had an overall 9% Hindi occupancy on November 20.