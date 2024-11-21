Kanguva Box Office Collection day 7: Suriya’s epic fantasy loses steam, earns…

Kanguva Box Office Collection day 7: Suriya's epic fantasy loses steam, earns 62.4 crore 

Livemint
Published21 Nov 2024, 06:26 AM IST
Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 7: The movie witnessed a nominal spike in its collection on Tuesday.
Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 7: The movie witnessed a nominal spike in its collection on Tuesday.

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 7: Tamil actor Suriya's movie, Kanguva, witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection on Wednesday compared to Tuesday's collection. Kanguva earned 2.40 crore (India Net) on Wednesday, according to an early estimate by Sacnilk.

Kanguva's Tuesday box office collection was 3.25 crore, slightly higher than the previous day's business. So far, the movie has earned 62.4 crore (India Net). Here are the full details about the Kanguva box office collection on day 7.

Kanguva BO collection day 7

Suriya's action movie earned 2.40 crore on Tuesday, taking its total collection to 62.4 crore (India Net). The film made a worldwide collection of 93 crore and an overseas collection of 22.2 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates as of Tuesday.

Kanguva saw a 13.72% footfall from its Tamil audience on Wednesday. The maximum occupancy of 16.71% was witnessed in night shows. The movie has managed to attract a decent percentage of audience in Chennai, Mumbai, Pondicherry, and Kochi. However, interest in the fantasy film has fizzled out among the Hindi-speaking audience. The movie had an overall 9% Hindi occupancy on November 20.

About Kanguva movie

The movie has been directed by Siruthai Siva and has been receiving praises for Suriya's stupendous acting. But audience complained about movie's weak writing and dominating BGMs after their experience. According to Hindustan Times, the movie was made with a budget of 350 crore. Its story line revolves round an epic saga of a tribe where Suriya plays double role in the movie. The movie also features Bobby Deol, Disha Patani and other actors in key role. The movie has been shot in multiple countries and locations across India. It has been released in nearly eight languages and features other actors like Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, etc. Kanguva's trailer created buzz among the public with its promising battle sequences and grand visuals.

First Published:21 Nov 2024, 06:26 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsKanguva Box Office Collection day 7: Suriya’s epic fantasy loses steam, earns…

