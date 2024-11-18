Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Kanguva Box Office Day 4: Suriya, Bobby Deol starrer fantasy film inches to 54 crore in India

Kanguva Box Office Day 4: Suriya, Bobby Deol starrer fantasy film inches to ₹54 crore in India

Livemint

  • Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 4: Despite criticisms, Kanguva starring Suriya and Bobby Deol crosses 50 crore in India within four days, with Jyothika defending the film’s achievements.

Kanguva Box Office Day 4: Suriya, Bobby Deol starrer fantasy film inches to 54 crore in India

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya's fantasy action epic Kanguva continues its box office run, earning 10.50 crore on its fourth day, bringing the total domestic collection to 53.85 crore. Released on November 14, 2024, the film opened strong with 24 crore across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam markets.

Kanguva box office collection over the long weekend

While Friday’s collection dipped to 9.50 crore, and Saturday saw 9.85 crore, Sunday earned 8.61 crore, marking steady growth during its extended opening weekend.

Jyothika defends Kanguva

Jyothika, actor and wife of Suriya, strongly defended Kanguva amidst criticism. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she praised the film’s ambition, calling it a "cinematic spectacle" and applauding Suriya for daring to push boundaries in Tamil cinema.

“Flaws are part of most Indian films, especially one as experimental as this. The first half-hour may not work, and the sound may be jarring, but it’s still an absolute cinematic experience," Jyothika wrote. She highlighted the film’s visual brilliance and unique moments, including a women-led action sequence and a moving subplot involving betrayal and love.

She also criticized the excessive negativity surrounding the film, stating that Kanguva deserved recognition for its concept and execution. “Be proud, Team Kanguva! The critics focusing on flaws do nothing to uplift cinema," she added.

Kanguva cast and production

Directed by Siva, Kanguva stars Disha Patani in her Tamil debut, alongside Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu. Bobby Deol’s performance as the antagonist adds depth to the film’s fantasy-action narrative. Backed by UV Creations and Studio Green, the film showcases some of the most ambitious visuals seen in Tamil cinema.

Kanguva receives mixed reviews

Despite these mixed reviews, the film appeared to benefit from limited competition at the box office. With no major releases in sight, Kanguva could maintain momentum and possibly cross 100 crore in the coming weeks.

