Although Suriya's epic fantasy film Kanguva made a bumper start at the Box Office, it failed to maintain its momentum later. Despite opening to mixed responses and subsequent underperformance at the Box Office, Kanguva has made its way onto the Contenders' List for the 2025 Oscars.

'Kanguva' enters Oscars 2025 Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan shared the news on X, and wrote, "BREAKING: Kanguva ENTERS Oscars 2025," along with the contender's list and a poster of Suriya.

The post quickly amassed over four lakh views and triggered a wave of reactions from the netizens. Several viewers questioned how Kanguva made it to the Contenders' List of Oscars 2025.

“Kanguva Movie Team , Now let’s torture a few Oscar’s movie reviewers also,” commented one user.

Another person added: "Is this a joke?"

Another wrote, “Kanguva at the Oscars? What's next, a Grammy for the soundtrack?”

Also Read | Kanguva OTT release: Fans disappointed after it starts streaming online

One channel on X posted a poll on whether the film Kanguva deserved an Oscar nomination. Around 62 per cent of pollers voted against it.

Kanguva's entry to the Oscars 2025 Contenders' List also sparked a meme fest on X. The big-budget fantasy action film, which hit theatres on November 14, 2024, stars Suriya in double roles alongside Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.

Oscars 2025 The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the list of 323 feature films eligible for this year's Oscars. Of these, 207 films have qualified for the prestigious Best Picture category.

Apart from Kanguva, five other Indian films have made it to the list. These include:



—All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam-Hindi)

—Girls Will Be Girls (Hindi-English)

—Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) (Hindi)

—Santosh (Hindi)

—Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi)

Voting for the Oscars 2025 nominations will begin on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, and conclude on January 12, 2025.

The final nominations will be announced on January 17, 2025.