Kanguva OTT release: Missed the movie in cinemas? You can catch the Tamil blockbuster on streaming platform in December 2024. We bring you all the details.

Kanguva OTT release: Missed the movie in cinemas? You can catch the Tamil blockbuster on streaming platform in December 2024. We bring you all the India streaming details, when and where to watch for Kanguva OTT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Kanguva An epic fantasy action film starring south movie superstar Suriya, Kanguva also features Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in their Tamil debuts. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the movie starrer story spans two timelines, following 2024 residing bounty hunter Francis Theodore and a tribal warrior in 1070. The two are connected by a mysterious promise involving a child.

The movie was first announced as “Suriya 39" in 2019, but production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shooting resumed in 2022 under the title “Suriya 42". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Streaming Date Amazon Prime Video has bought the OTT streaming rights for Kanguva in India. Prime Video reportedly acquired the OTT rights to Kanguva for ₹ 100 crore.

100 crore. It is likely to see an India-wide OTT release in multiple languages — Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, English, Spanish and French.

The blockbuster will be available to stream from December 13, 2024. Tracking Box Office Kanguva, hit the silver screens on November 14 with massive box office pull, as it marked superstar Suriya's return to the big screen after a gap of two years. The critics and audiences both celebrated the movie's action-packed narrative and visuals.

While Suriya has a double role, Deol plays the primary antagonist, and Patani the female lead. Supporting actors include Natarajan Subramaniam, KS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley and more.

The movie was produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the Studio Green and UV Creations banners. Devi Sri Prasad worked on the music, while Vetri Palanisamy led the cinematography. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tamil OTT Releases this week A number of new Tamil language movies and web series will be available for digital streaming on OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Videos, Tentkotta, Disney+ Hotstar, among others. Some of these will be released this week itself.

Movie buffs preparing their weekend binge-watch list can consider Lucky Baskhar, Sikandar ka Muqaddar, Our Little Secret, Hunger, Snow Sister, and other latest OTT releases. The list of movies and web series released on OTT includes a myriad of genres, from romantic comedies to crime thrillers.