The highly-anticipated fantasy action drama Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, has made its OTT debut today, December 8, on Amazon Prime Video. The movie, directed by Siva, comes to the platform just weeks after its theatrical release on November 14.

However, there’s a catch. The film is available only in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, disappointing Bollywood audiences.

Prime Video announced the release through their Instagram account, sharing a poster of the film and describing it as “A tale as old as time & a LEGACY that lives on KANGUVA arrives to settle it all.” Fans, however, expressed their dissatisfaction in the comments, requesting the Hindi version as well.

“where is hindi language?” wrote one fan while another commented, “Hindi dubbed please.”

“Hindi me late kyon aati hai samjh ni aata (I don’t understand why the Hindi version takes time to get released),” came from another.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) noticed that, while the actual runtime was 2 Hours 36 Minutes, the runtime on Amazon Prime Video is 2 Hours 22 Minutes. So, around 14 minutes of the film got trimmed, the user pointed out.

Kanguva, made on a staggering budget of ₹350 crore, struggled to make a mark at the box office, collecting only ₹106 crore worldwide. Despite its grand scale and Suriya’s double role as Francis and Kanguva, the film received mixed reviews.

Also Read | Vicky Vidya OTT release: Watch Rajkumar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer on Netflix

While many praised Suriya’s performance, the overall execution was criticised for being overly loud and not meeting expectations.

The film’s producer, KE Gnanavel Raja, earlier expressed high hopes for the project, predicting it could cross the ₹2,000-crore mark. However, the film’s underwhelming reception led to an early transition to OTT, a strategy that might help it reach a wider audience.