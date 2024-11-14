Kanguva public review: ‘Lacks emotional depth’, Suriya’s fantasy action movie gets lukewarm response

Kanguva, Suriya's new film, received mixed reviews after release. Some viewers praised its visuals and Suriya's performance while others criticised its storytelling and character development. The film, directed by Siva, was released on November 14 and had promising advance booking numbers.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated14 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Kanguva public review: ‘Lacks emotional depth’, Suriya’s fantasy action movie gets lukewarm response
Kanguva public review: ‘Lacks emotional depth’, Suriya’s fantasy action movie gets lukewarm response(Screengrab from YouTube/Saregama Tamil)

Kanguva, Suriya’s much-anticipated pan-India film, was released worldwide on November 14. Directed by Siva, the epic fantasy action film stars Suriya in double roles, alongside Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.

Kanguva advance booking numbers looked promising. As per Sacnilk, the movie was set to collect 17.61 crore (with blocked seats). However, initial public reviews after watching the movie reflect a lukewarm response.

‘Lacks emotional depth’

“Kanguva" is a visually impressive action film that unfortunately lacks the emotional depth and compelling villain needed to truly elevate it to greatness. While Suriya delivers an award-worthy performance and the action sequences are spectacular, the film falls short in its storytelling and character development,” posted one viewer.

VFX is very amateurish which looks almost same like Devara. Disha Patani as always is just a barbie girl wandering here and there. I don't know who dubbed for her. It was just pathetic dubbing,” wrote one viewer.

“I just watched Kannguvaa in the US, and unfortunately, it didn't impress me. The child lead felt miscast, and his performance lacked depth…The comedic relief from Suriya, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu and Kingsley fell short. People were laughing when that kid was getting seizure,” posted another.

“Had so much expectations but not fulfilled even 25 percent of that... Old age about 1000 years ago thats scenes was some what good in the means of visuals and somewhat screenplay but ofcourse not the best it's just somewhat ok. But other then that everything was ridiculous..” came from another.

Positive reviews

Some fans liked the movie, though. Here are some reactions.

“One of Suriya's best movies, his acting is ultimate, reminiscent of a cheetah's piercing eyes. Both characters are awesome. The BGM is next-level, giving me complete goosebumps. The climax is unexpected and Siva's direction is top-notch, on par with Hollywood standards. Overall, I'd rate this movie 9/10,” came from one fan.

“Don't fall for negative reviews circulating!!! Over expectation of another Bahubali is the main reason for negatives reviews. As a whole, movie is a good 1 time watch,” wrote one viewer.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM IST
