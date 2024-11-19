Kanguva vs The Sabarmati Report BO collection: Vikrant Massey’s political drama or Suriya’s action, who is winning race?

The action film Kanguva grossed 22 crore on its opening day across various languages, while Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report earned 1.25 crore on its debut.

Published19 Nov 2024, 09:19 AM IST
The makers of Suriya-starrer Kanguva, that releases in cinemas this week, are actively touring the northern belt for promotions and media interactions. (Image Source: X)
The makers of Suriya-starrer Kanguva, that releases in cinemas this week, are actively touring the northern belt for promotions and media interactions. (Image Source: X)

Kanguva vs The Sabarmati Report BO collection: Suriya's action thriller, Kanguva, opened on a strong note last week and earned an estimated 22 crore on opening day, ie November 14.

The movie enjoys a strong audience base in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. For its Hindi-speaking viewers, the movie received tough competition from Vikrant Massey's political drama ‘The Sabarmati Report’, which was released on November 15.

According to the Times of India, The Sabarmati Report gained grounds after Suriya's Kanguva received mixed reactions on its first day. The Sabarmati Report made a decent start against a big-budgeted action movie. The two movies' release focuses in different audience group and has been released in different languages.

Here is a comparison between Kanguva and The Sabarmati Report based on the performance of their Hindi version in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Kanguva vs The Sabarmati Report

Day Kanguva (Crore)The Sabarmati Report (Crore)
1 3.5 1.25 
22.4 2.1
32.15 3
42.5 1.1
50.84 

After including Kanguva's collection in other languages (including, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, etc), the movie earned an estimated 22 crore on its opening day. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey's movie (which was only released in Hindi), the movie earned an estimated R 1.25 crore on day 1. 

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection

The movie performed decently on its first four days at the box office. The movie earned an estimated 7.45 crore India nett till Monday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie witnessed maximum occupancy in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bhopal, Jaipur and Bengaluru. The Sabarmati Report is likely to perform will in the coming days.

Kanguva Box Office Collection 

Kanguva, featuring Tamil film industry's popular actor Suriya, witnessed a bumper opening on Thursday. Kanguva released a day before The Sabarmati Report. Kanguva earned an estimated 24 crore on day 1. The movie has minted an estimated 57.31 crore till Monday, November 18, according to Sacnilk.

Kanguva vs The Sabarmati Report BO collection: Vikrant Massey's political drama or Suriya's action, who is winning race?

      Popular in News

