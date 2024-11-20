Hello User
Kanguva vs Vettaiyan BO Collection: How is Suriya's epic fantasy faring against Rajinikanth's action drama?

Livemint

Kanguva vs Vettaiyan BO Collection: Kanguva, starring Suriya, was released on Nov 14. After a promising start, it struggled at the box office, experiencing a 60% drop in collections on Monday. In contrast, Vettaiyan, released on Oct 10, remains the third-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.

Kanguva vs Vettaiyan Box Office Collection: Rajinkanth's Vettaiyan is far ahead in box office collections than Suriya's Kanguva

Kanguva vs Vettaiyan Box Office Collection: The big-budgeted Kanguva, featuring Suriya, was released on November 14. It was reported that the movie's release date was changed to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, which was released on October 10.

Kanguva made a decent debut at the box office last week but has failed to maintain its momentum. The filmmakers had predicted that the movie would be one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters, but its earnings tell a different story.

The movie has been seen as a competitor of Vettaiyan, which was released a month earlier. Here's how Kanguva has performed against Vettaiyan, which ranks as the third-highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year, according to Sacnilk.

Kanguva vs Vettaiyan BO Collection

Kanguva was released in eight languages worldwide—Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, English, French, and Spanish.

Vettaiyan was released in five languages—Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Here are the two movies' gross collections (India) for the first five days, based on Sacnilk data.

DayVettaiyan (crores)Kanguva (crores)
13728.5
227.811.25
33111.75
426.311.85
56.73.65
Total12867

From the collection figures, it is clear that Kanguva's opening was weak compared toVettaiyan's. The movie witnessed an approximate 60 per cent drop in its collection on its first Monday (day 5).

Vettaiyan

Rajinikanth's action drama also features Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. The movie's star cast also includes Rana Duggubati, Dushara Vijayan and Fahadh Faasil.

According to Sacnilk, the movie is the third-biggest Tamil hit of 2024 after Greatest of All Time and Amaran. The movie made a Tamil net collection of 123.89 crore and 171.69 crore (India gross). Its overseas collection stood at 82 crore.

Kanguva

Kanguva features Suriya in a double role and also features Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in key roles. The movie has earned an estimated 67 crore (India gross) as of Monday, November 18. Its worldwide collection is 89 crore, and its overseas collection is 22 crore.

