Kannada OTT releases this week: Bagheera, Martin, Kishkindha Kaandam, Bhairathi Ranagal, and more

Kannada OTT releases this week include the superhero film Bagheera on Netflix and the patriotic drama, Martin, on Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, a new action drama featuring Shiva Rajkumar will be available on Zee5 in December.

Livemint
Published21 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Kannada OTT releases this week include Bagheera, Martin, Kishkindha Kaandam, Bhairathi Ranagal, and more
Kannada OTT releases this week include Bagheera, Martin, Kishkindha Kaandam, Bhairathi Ranagal, and more

Kannada OTT releases this week: All the movie buffs out here, who are planning their weekend OTT binge watch list, can make additions of action-packed and nail-bitting thrillers from the Kannada cinema.

Many Kannada movies including Bagheera, Kishkindha Kaandam, Bhairathi Ranagal, etc have been released this week on various OTT platforms.

Also Read | Streaming services pursue big star films despite box office failures

Latest Kannada OTT releases this week

Here is the full list of latest Kannada OTT releases this week from November 16 to November 24, which you can watch this weekend at home.

Bagheera on Netflix

The Kannada superhero film Bagheera is now available for streaming on the OTT platform from Thursday, November 21. The movie is available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions. Bagheera is available for streaming on Netflix from Thursday. It features Sriimurali in lead roles and revolves around the story of a superhero. The movie was released on theatres on October 31.

Also Read | OTT viewership for TV shows surges amid changing consumer habits

Martin on Prime Video

For those who have watched Amaran and are looking for another latest release around the theme of patriotism can watch Martin on Amazon Prime Video. The movie revolves around the life of Lt Brigadier Arjun Saxena who returns to India for self-discovery. The movie's starcast includes Dhruva Sarja, Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Georgia Andriani, Aarash Shah and Nathan Jones in prominent roles.

Also Read | Bandish Bandits Season 2: New song drops on YouTube | Watch

Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali on Prime Video

The romantic drama was released nearly two months ago but still continues to be one of the most favourite movies among Prime Video users. Those who haven't watched the movie yet can add it on their binge watch list for this week.

Bhairathi Ranagal on Zee5

The movie, starring superstar Shiva Rajkumar,  will stream on Zee5. The action drama revolves around the life of Ranagal and his journey to become a powerful person. The movie was released on theatres on November 15. The movie will start streaming on Zee5 in December or early January.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsKannada OTT releases this week: Bagheera, Martin, Kishkindha Kaandam, Bhairathi Ranagal, and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    470.65
    11:50 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -53.45 (-10.2%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.25
    11:50 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.95 (-3.77%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    493.85
    11:50 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -55.75 (-10.14%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    131.55
    11:50 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -1.6 (-1.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    250.90
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    10.6 (4.41%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    785.75
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.35 (4.29%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    679.60
    11:36 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    21.9 (3.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    ACC share price

    1,992.55
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -192.5 (-8.81%)

    Thermax share price

    4,348.90
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -282.8 (-6.11%)

    Century Plyboards (I) share price

    692.00
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -44.8 (-6.08%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    794.65
    11:36 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -44.75 (-5.33%)
    More from Top Losers

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,577.05
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    411.15 (6.67%)

    VIP Industries share price

    488.00
    11:37 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    28.05 (6.1%)

    Concord Biotech share price

    1,998.75
    11:37 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    100.25 (5.28%)

    Suzlon Energy share price

    65.10
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    2.75 (4.41%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.