Kannada OTT releases this week include the superhero film Bagheera on Netflix and the patriotic drama, Martin, on Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, a new action drama featuring Shiva Rajkumar will be available on Zee5 in December.

Kannada OTT releases this week: All the movie buffs out here, who are planning their weekend OTT binge watch list, can make additions of action-packed and nail-bitting thrillers from the Kannada cinema. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many Kannada movies including Bagheera, Kishkindha Kaandam, Bhairathi Ranagal, etc have been released this week on various OTT platforms.

Latest Kannada OTT releases this week Here is the full list of latest Kannada OTT releases this week from November 16 to November 24, which you can watch this weekend at home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bagheera on Netflix The Kannada superhero film Bagheera is now available for streaming on the OTT platform from Thursday, November 21. The movie is available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions. Bagheera is available for streaming on Netflix from Thursday. It features Sriimurali in lead roles and revolves around the story of a superhero. The movie was released on theatres on October 31.

Martin on Prime Video For those who have watched Amaran and are looking for another latest release around the theme of patriotism can watch Martin on Amazon Prime Video. The movie revolves around the life of Lt Brigadier Arjun Saxena who returns to India for self-discovery. The movie's starcast includes Dhruva Sarja, Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Georgia Andriani, Aarash Shah and Nathan Jones in prominent roles.

Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali on Prime Video The romantic drama was released nearly two months ago but still continues to be one of the most favourite movies among Prime Video users. Those who haven't watched the movie yet can add it on their binge watch list for this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}