Kannada song in China: Bollywood songs blasting in full volume, in a Chinese marketplace, might be a rare scene. But what if we told you, recently, a Kannada song by one of Karnataka's most beloved singer-actor Dr Rajkumar was played at a local market in China ? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video of the same moment has now been doing the rounds on social media.

The song featured in the video is ‘Navaduva Nudiye’, a celebrated track sung by notable Kannada singer Dr. Rajkumar. The song, from the Kannada movie ‘Gandhada Gudi’ was a big hit when the film released, and remains a favourite among Dr. Rajkumar fans even today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens hail Dr. Rajkumar “Goosebumps," commented one netizen, reacting to the video, which has garnered over 17,000 likes so far.

Another added, "GOAT for a reason; his songs suit every situation."

More about Dr Rajkumar Dr. Rajkumar, Karnataka's beloved actor and a true icon of Kannada cinema, was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1995 for his exceptional contribution to the film industry. He is also the only actor in India to have won a National Film Award for singing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Born on April 24, 1929, as Singanalluru Puttaswamaiah Muthuraj, Dr Rajkumar became the face of Kannada cinema, starring in over 200 films during a career spanning five decades.

Dr Rajkumar's music career Not many actors in Indian cinema have been good singers. Kannada icon Dr Rajkumar is one of those three or four stars along with KL Saigal and Kishore Kumar, who charmed the audience not only through their acting, but also through their singing.

While KL Saigal and Kishore Kumar sang for films right from the beginning, Dr Rajkumar emerged as a singer only midway through his career, states a report by South First. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite not being a formally-trained singer, Dr. Rajkumar's strong musical knowledge and his theatre training helped him rise to become one of the most renowned playback singers in the country.

Catch more trending stories here.