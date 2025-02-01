‘Kannadigas have every right to defend their culture’: North Indian man supports Karnataka in ongoing debate

A North Indian man in Canada has stirred debate online by sharing his views on Karnataka’s language issue. In a viral video, he supports Kannadigas as he believes they are right to protect their language, culture and identity as migration increases.

In the video, the man talks about a cultural issue in Karnataka, comparing it to similar concerns in Canada. He mentions that people from Karnataka are facing criticism. But, as someone from North India, he believes they are right to protect their land, culture, heritage and identity.

“Right now, there is a lot of hate going towards the people of Karnataka. But, as a person of North India descent, I find the Kannadigas – the people of Karnataka – to be on the right side of the argument,” the man says.

He believes the debate is about language and adapting to local customs and traditions when living in a new place. He explains that respecting a region means embracing its culture, especially when building a career and livelihood there.

“They have every right to defend their land, to defend their culture, to defend their heritage, to defend their identity…when you go to a place, you got to adapt to the culture. You’re going to live there for a long time. That’s how you can be thankful to the land which is giving you a career and livelihood and everything like that,” he adds.

No difference between Kannada and Canada He compares Karnataka’s situation to Canada’s immigration trends, explaining that large-scale migration has caused cultural shifts and tensions.

The North Indian man pointed out that, in the past five to six years, Canada had accepted many immigrants, leading to hate comments against Punjabis and North Indians due to their increasing numbers. He believes that Karnataka, like Canada, is trying to protect its culture and identity from the effects of mass migration.

“I see no difference between Kannada and Canada in defending their culture or identity to prevent mass immigrants from taking over,” he says in the video.