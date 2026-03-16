Kanye West’s first India concert postponed amid US-Iran war, new date announced

Fans of global rap icon Kanye West, also known as Ye, will have to wait a bit longer to see him perform live in India. The rapper’s highly anticipated maiden concert in the country, originally scheduled for 29 March at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, has now been postponed by nearly two months.

According to a statement issued by the organisers on Monday, the concert will now take place on 23 May, 2026, citing the current geopolitical climate as the reason for the delay.

Also Read | Kanye West likely to perform in India for the first time in April 2026: Report

“Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May, 2026,” the organisers said in an official announcement.

The concert, which was expected to begin at 8 pm, had generated significant excitement among Indian fans, as it would mark Kanye West’s first-ever live performance in India. Despite the postponement, organisers confirmed that tickets purchased for the original date will remain valid for the rescheduled concert in May. However, details regarding possible refunds for ticket holders have not yet been announced.

Also Read | Travis Scott surprises Tokyo crowd with Kanye West’s appearance at his concert

Delay Linked To Rising Global Tensions The postponement comes amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following the ongoing US-Iran conflict, which has disrupted travel and international event schedules.

Interestingly, West is not the only international artist whose India plans have been affected in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Bahraini rapper Flipperachi also cancelled his scheduled performances in India because he was unable to travel amid the same geopolitical uncertainties.

Flipperachi was set to perform at the UN40 Music & Beyond festival in Bengaluru on 14 and 15 March, along with a separate concert in Mumbai on 13 March. However, the shows were ultimately cancelled due to travel disruptions caused by the rising tensions in the region.

The rapper had gained popularity among Indian audiences after lending his vocals to “Fa9la,” a track from Aditya Dhar’s period spy thriller Dhurandhar released last year. The film starred Akshaye Khanna and became a major talking point upon release.

Fans who were excited to see Flipperachi perform live were disappointed when the concerts were cancelled, and now Kanye West’s postponed show has added to the growing list of global music events affected by international tensions.

A Big Moment For Indian Fans The rescheduled concert still remains a landmark event for the Indian music scene. Kanye West is one of the most influential figures in global hip-hop and contemporary pop culture.

Over the years, he has delivered several chart-topping hits and critically acclaimed albums. Some of his most popular tracks include “Runaway,” “Heartless,” “Mercy,” and “Dark Fantasy.”

The timing of the original India concert had also sparked excitement because it was set to coincide with the release of West’s long-awaited album Bully. The album is scheduled to drop on 27 March, just two days before the initially planned Delhi concert.

While fans will now have to wait until May to see the rapper perform live, anticipation for the event is unlikely to fade. If anything, the delay may only heighten excitement as Indian audiences prepare to witness Ye’s first live show in the country.