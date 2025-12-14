Kapalbhati, curtains & dusting — Here's how you can tackle worsening Delhi AQI, Ramdev-style

As Delhi battles toxic fumes, with the air quality slipping into the ‘severe’ category with a reading of 459 on Sunday, yoga guru Ramdev said poor AQI is only an indicator of a progressing country.

Speaking at a TV channel's special show, the yoga guru acknowledged that Delhi can sometimes become like a “gas chamber,” but shrugged it off, saying, “When a country is progressing, naturally some dust will fly.”

He suggested that people should put up curtains in their homes to save themselves from the deteriorating air pollution.

“…dust them (curtains) off a little after 15-20 days while wearing a mask,” he added.

Air purifiers are ‘ameeron ka chonchla’: Ramdev A thick layer of smog blanketed the capital city overnight, leaving people gasping for air. Most Delhi residents now swear by an air purifier, believing it to be their best shot at maintaining a decently healthy life in the city.

However, Ramdev dismissed air purifiers as a fad for rich people, and claimed that they are “ameeron ka chonchla”.

Ramdev suggests breathing exercises instead The yoga guru suggested Kapalbhati, a deep breathing exercise, as a way to fight the effects of toxic air in Delhi and said, “Sit inside and do (breathing exercises). Take long, long breaths, do Kapalbhati.”

What do health experts say? Health experts have, however, warned that Delhi air pollution should not be normalised at any point, and suggest investing in a good air purifier. Experts also believe that exercising in polluted air can do more harm than good.

In an Instagram post, Dr Alok Chopra, a Delhi-based cardiologist, shared general rules to help tackle the rising AQI —including having indoor plants like areca palms, snake plants, or peace lilies, using a humidifier, and installing an air purifier. “Allow outdoor ventilation only when the AQI is low, keep air purifier on while sleeping,” he noted.