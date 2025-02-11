Kapil Sharma on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent: Has Archana Puran Singh just leaked the info?

As Netflix renews The Great Indian Kapil Show for a third season, Archana Puran Singh has dropped a major hint about actor-comedian Kapil Sharma appearing on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. 

Archana Puran Singh has dropped a major hint about actor-comedian Kapil Sharma participating in Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent. This comes amid the ongoing Ranveer Allahbadia controversy over his comments on the YouTube show.

She spilled the beans on her personal blog: ‘Parde Ke Peechhe Ki Exclusive Jhalkiyaan’ of the Kapil Sharma Show on Netflix.

Archana Puran Singh was talking to her fellow comedian, Rajiv Thakur, when she slipped in this major info leak: “Abhi hum latent me jaengay, jb bhi hoga. (We will feature in Latent (India's Got Latent), whenever that is)”

She was then told that Kapil Sharma's “Latent” debut is scheduled for two months later.

Streaming giant Netflix unveiled its ambitious 2025 project lineup on Monday, including the return of Kapil Sharma's ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ for season three.

What is the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy?

Ranveer Allahbadia, who appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge, asked a contestant if they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their lives or join them once to put a stop to it.

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?” asked Ranveer Allahbadia.

According to an Information & Broadcasting official, the government of India has blocked this controversial India's Got Latent episode on YouTube.

The controversy snowballed into a major crisis, with comedians Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia facing legal action. A case has also been filed against Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija.

What's next for Kapil Sharma?

Kapil Sharma has started shooting for his upcoming comedy movie “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2”. The upcoming movie is a sequel to the 2015 hit Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which marked Sharma's debut in the Hindi film industry.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

According to a press release, the film, which also stars Manjot Singh, will "deliver another dose of laughter and chaos" to the viewers.

