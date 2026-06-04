Rajasthan influencer consumes poison during Instagram live after online trolling: Report

A Jodhpur-based woman who recently went viral for her remarks on women's fashion reportedly consumed poison during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, according to media reports. The woman identified as Anita Dinram Bishnoi, 32, allegedly took the extreme step after facing sustained online trolling over her controversial comments.

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Kapre Ho Gaye Chote viral woman consumes poison According to Dainik Bhaskar, the incident took place around 11:30 am on Wednesday at Godaron Ki Dhani (Balaji Farm House) in Shikargarh. Anita Bishnoi, 32, was rushed to Mathuradas Mathur (MDM) Hospital. Her condition is said to be critical.

Bishnoi recently attracted widespread attention on social media after posting a video in which she criticised women for wearing short or revealing clothes. The video sparked significant backlash online.

Before the incident, she shared several posts on social media, claiming she had been subjected to continuous trolling and harassment due to her content.

In a video lasting nearly 90 seconds, Bishnoi named six men and two women, alleging that they were targeting and defaming her. She also referred to an ongoing land dispute and claimed she had a physical altercation with two women over the issue.

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Bishnoi further alleged that she had received threats, including warnings that she could be run over by a vehicle. She claimed that some individuals threatened to tarnish her reputation as well.

Before taking the drastic step, the content creator also posted on Facebook: "After today, your sister will no longer be seen in this world.”

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Anita Bishnoi's husband claims… Bishnoi's husband, Dinaram, said his wife had been targeted and harassed by some influencers over the past few days, reported Dainik Bhaskar. Reportedly, it led her to take the extreme step.

Dinaram said that his wife curated videos on Rajasthani culture and shared them online to raise public awareness. However, he added that she had been targeted online for the last few days after her video discussing women who wear shorter clothes.

He alleged that some influencers deliberately targeted his wife, causing distress. He also said that some people sent her threatening messages on WhatsApp.

Dinaram said he wanted to lodge a police complaint over the matter, but his wife refused. "I am not afraid of anyone," she reportedly told him. However, he said that she was overwhelmed by the situation.

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Dinaram said he wasn't home when she consumed poison. The family lives near Shikargarh Road in the Banad police station area. Reportedly, he rushed home immediately after someone informed him about his wife's concerning social media post. However, by the time he reached their house, the influencer had already consumed poison kept at the house.

Almost 1,300 people were watching and listening to the Instagram Live session in which she drank the poison. The same video has now gone viral.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Who is Anita Bishnoi Bishnoi shares videos on Instagram and YouTube. She has over six lakh followers on Instagram alone, where she faced severe trolling after commenting on women's clothing. In the video, she said, "If clothes become shorter, where will modesty come from?”

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.