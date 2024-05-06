Karachi Bakery selling expired products: Hyderabad store found violating regulations; officials discard rusks, biscuits
Cooked vegetable biryani was stored in unsanitary conditions and found in the fridge. FSSAI regulations cover food labelling, safety standards, and hygiene practices—multiple violations discovered in Hyderabad eateries, including expired products and improper labeling by the Food Safety Task Force.
The Commissioner of Food Safety for Telangana recently discovered multiple violations at popular eateries and food stores in Hyderabad, including expired rusks, biscuits, candy, and improper labelling.
