Karan Arjun 2024 movie trailer goes viral ahead of release date: Fans go nostalgic, ‘Bachpan ki yaadein’

Karan Arjun, directed by Rakesh Roshan, will be re-released on November 22. The new trailer, featuring Hrithik Roshan's voice-over, has excited fans, recalling nostalgic memories of the iconic film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated14 Nov 2024, 02:25 PM IST
Karan Arjun trailer goes viral ahead of re-release: Fans go nostalgic for SRK-Salman Khan’s movie, ‘Bachpan ki yaadein’
Karan Arjun trailer goes viral ahead of re-release: Fans go nostalgic for SRK-Salman Khan’s movie, ‘Bachpan ki yaadein’(Screengrabs from YouTube/Pen Movies)

The iconic Bollywood film Karan Arjun, directed by Rakesh Roshan, will be re-released theatrically on November 22. A new trailer, released on November 13, has thrilled fans who are feeling nostalgic about the movie.

The movie about two brothers brought together Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together for the first time. The new trailer adds a new layer of excitement with Hrithik Roshan’s voice-over.

Hrithik Roshan remembers

While sharing the new trailer, Hrithik remembered when his father, Rakesh Roshan, the director-producer of the movie, ideated it. The Bollywood actor spoke about it in a detailed post on social media.

Also Read | Bollywood’s highest-paid singer charges ₹3 crore per song; sang for SRK, Aamir

During the 1992 brainstorming session, Rakesh shared his vision for the interval fight sequence, dramatically shouting the iconic line, “Bhaag, Arjun!”

For the first time, Hrithik, then 17, felt an overwhelming sense of audience euphoria. The room erupted with applause, making Hrithik realise the film’s potential to become a “blockbuster”.

Bollywood fans go nostalgic

Since Hrithik shared the trailer on Instagram, it has been viewed more than 4.6 million times. It is now one of the Top 10 trending videos on YouTube, nearing 1 million views.

Also Read | Devara Part 1 OTT release likely to disappoint Bollywood fans

“Bachpan ki yaadein (memories of my childhood),” wrote one Bollywood fan while another called it “time travel”.

“I actually got goosebumps when Amrish Puri sir’s face was shown. Those expressions, deadly look. Undoubtedly greatest villain in the history of bollywood,” posted one viewer.

“The Epic and cult is back !!! This movie has Everyone’s heart forever,” wrote one fan.

Also Read | Mumbai cops make first arrest in Shah Rukh Khan death threat case

“Don’t know why, despite watching this film so many times, after seeing the trailer, it feels like all today’s blockbuster movies are on one side, and this trailer is on the other. There was some magic in the singer’s voice and music of the 90s that even after spending so much money on today’s movies, it still can’t be recreated,” posted one nostalgic fan.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 02:25 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsKaran Arjun 2024 movie trailer goes viral ahead of release date: Fans go nostalgic, ‘Bachpan ki yaadein’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    137.85
    02:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-1.01%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    135.20
    02:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.59%)

    Tata Motors share price

    776.05
    02:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -10.35 (-1.32%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.85
    02:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.6 (-0.21%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,857.55
    02:54 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -6.9 (-0.37%)
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,606.20
    02:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -265.75 (-5.45%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,780.60
    02:54 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -352.5 (-4.94%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,571.75
    02:53 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -73.7 (-4.48%)

    Bikaji Foods International share price

    787.05
    02:53 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -35.65 (-4.33%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,286.35
    02:53 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    99.5 (8.38%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.00
    02:53 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    5.85 (7.49%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.25
    02:54 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    18.85 (6.3%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,866.90
    02:54 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    277.8 (6.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.