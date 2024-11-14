Karan Arjun 2024 movie trailer goes viral ahead of release date: Fans go nostalgic, ‘Bachpan ki yaadein’

The iconic Bollywood film Karan Arjun, directed by Rakesh Roshan, will be re-released theatrically on November 22. A new trailer, released on November 13, has thrilled fans who are feeling nostalgic about the movie.

The movie about two brothers brought together Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together for the first time. The new trailer adds a new layer of excitement with Hrithik Roshan’s voice-over.

Hrithik Roshan remembers While sharing the new trailer, Hrithik remembered when his father, Rakesh Roshan, the director-producer of the movie, ideated it. The Bollywood actor spoke about it in a detailed post on social media.

During the 1992 brainstorming session, Rakesh shared his vision for the interval fight sequence, dramatically shouting the iconic line, “Bhaag, Arjun!”

For the first time, Hrithik, then 17, felt an overwhelming sense of audience euphoria. The room erupted with applause, making Hrithik realise the film’s potential to become a “blockbuster”.

Bollywood fans go nostalgic Since Hrithik shared the trailer on Instagram, it has been viewed more than 4.6 million times. It is now one of the Top 10 trending videos on YouTube, nearing 1 million views.

“Bachpan ki yaadein (memories of my childhood),” wrote one Bollywood fan while another called it “time travel”.

“I actually got goosebumps when Amrish Puri sir’s face was shown. Those expressions, deadly look. Undoubtedly greatest villain in the history of bollywood,” posted one viewer.

“The Epic and cult is back !!! This movie has Everyone’s heart forever,” wrote one fan.

