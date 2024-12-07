With Punjabi pop sensation Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour India reaching its last leg, and the tickets for Coldplay's Music of The Spheres all sold out, music enthusiasts who could not attend either of the concerts have nothing to worry about.

The schedule for music concerts in India is all packed till mid-March. Take a look at the dates and venues of all the exciting upcoming concerts:

Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts India Tour Bryan Adams' So Happy It Hurts India Tour 2024 spans seven cities, beginning December 8 in Kolkata and concluding December 17 in Goa.

The iconic rock artist will perform hits like Summer of '69 and tracks from his Grammy-nominated 2022 album. Here's the schedule:

December 8: Aquatica, Kolkata

December 10: RBDSA Stadium, Shillong

December 12: Backyards Sports Club, Gurugram

December 13: Nesco, Mumbai

December 14: Terraform, Bengaluru

December 16: GMR Arena, Hyderabad

December 17: Bambolim Athletic Stadium, Goa Tickets range from ₹1,499 to ₹19,999, available via the Zomato Live tab.

AP Dhillon: The Brownprint AP Dhillon's The Brownprint India Tour is set to captivate fans with performances beginning December 7 this year. This tour promotes his nine-track EP, The Brownprint, featuring hits like "Brown Munde" and new tracks such as “Bora Bora”.

December 7: Mumbai

December 14: New Delhi

December 21: Chandigarh Tickets range from ₹1,999 to ₹19,999 and are available via Insider.in.

Prateek Kuhad: Silhouettes Tour Prateek Kuhad's Silhouettes Tour is a celebration of his heartfelt indie-folk music that resonates deeply with audiences. Known for hits like "Cold/Mess" and “Kasoor”, Prateek's concerts are immersive experiences of emotional storytelling through music.

December 7: Mumbai at Jio World Garden

December 9: Bengaluru at Phoenix Marketcity

December 12: Hyderabad at Gachibowli Stadium

December 14: Gurgaon at Airia Mall The tickets sale is live on BookMyShow and prices start from ₹799 onwards.

Karan Aujla: It Was All A Dream Karan Aujla’s highly anticipated "It Was All A Dream" India tour will take place across multiple cities in December 2024.

Aujla, known for hits like “Softly” and “Tauba Tauba,” will be joined by his long-time collaborator Ikky. Fans can expect electrifying performances blending Punjabi folk with contemporary sounds.

December 7: Chandigarh

December 13: Bengaluru

December 15,18,19: New Delhi

December 21: Mumbai

December 24: Kolkata

December 29: Jaipur Ticket prices vary, with general tickets starting at ₹1,999 and VIP experiences available for up to ₹50,000.

AR Rahman's HAAZRI Oscar-winner AR Rahman's concert ‘HAAZRI’ will take place on 17 January 2025, at Jio World Garden in Mumbai. This immersive live experience pays tribute to the legendary Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, featuring Rahman’s Sufi ensemble and modern audio-visual arrangements.

Ticket sales are now live on BookMyShow, with prices ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹60,000 for the VIP lounge.

Sunburn Goa 2024 Sunburn Goa 2024 will take place from December 28 to 30 at the Dhargalim venue in North Goa, promising a spectacular experience for electronic dance music (EDM) fans.

The festival will feature an exciting lineup with headliners like Skrillex, Alesso, and Peggy Gou, alongside other global artists such as KSHMR, ARGY, and Cosmic Gate.

Expect an immersive experience enhanced by cutting-edge visuals and stunning performances. Tickets are available starting at ₹4,000 for single-day passes, with VVIP access priced at ₹15,000.

Cigarettes After Sex: India Tour 2025 Cigarettes After Sex will be touring India in January 2025 as part of their X’s World Tour. The American dream pop band, known for their immersive and introspective music, will perform in three cities:

January 24: Delhi NCR

January 25: Mumbai

January 28: Bengaluru The band will perform a mix of their iconic tracks and new songs from their recent album X’s. Tickets will be available on BookMyShow, starting at ₹3,000.

Satinder Sartaaj: Mehfil E Sartaaj Satinder Sartaaj is set to perform live in Delhi on 1 Feburary 2025 as part of his upcoming tour. Known for his soulful Punjabi music and profound lyrics, Sartaaj's concert will feature his popular songs like "Sai," "Ikko Mikke," and “Udaarian”. Fans can expect an unforgettable experience with his powerful vocals and immersive stage presence.

Tickets range from ₹1,000 to ₹15,000 and are available via BookMyShow.

Ed Sheeran: Mathematics Tour India 2025 Ed Sheeran is set to return to India for his Mathematics Tour in 2025. He will perform across six cities, starting on January 30 and concluding on February 15.

January 30: Yash Lawns, Pune

February 2: Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

February 5: YMCA Grounds, Chennai

February 8: NICE Grounds, Bengaluru

February 12: JN Stadium, Shillong

February 15: Leisure Valley Grounds, Delhi NCR Pre-sale tickets for select cardholders will be available from December 9, while general sales begin on December 11.

Lollapalooza India 2025 Lollapalooza India 2025 will return to Mumbai on March 8-9, bringing an exciting mix of global and local talent across genres like pop, rock, indie, hip-hop, and EDM.

This two-day festival will feature over 30 artists, including major acts such as Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson, and Zedd.

The event will take place at Mahalaxmi Race Course, promising an immersive music experience with multiple stages, food stalls, and art installations.