Ananya Panday and Karan Johar, known for their highbrow lifestyle, are now promoting besan. The Bollywood stars have partnered for an unlikely collaboration.

Producer-director Karan Johar did the Rajdhani Besan commercial while flaunting a Almost Gods jacket. The Delhi-based fashion brand is known for expensive clothes. Various high-profile celebs like Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Veer Das have previously promoted the brand.

“When it comes to taste, I need everything Bollywood Style. Nothing beats the taste of Rajdhani Besan, in every delicious bite! See how far my drama goes for that ultimate swaad!

Swaad ke liye kuch bhi karega” Ananya Panday wrote while sharing the advertisement.

Ananya Panday's video has gained 1.5 million views while Karan Johar's video has more than 6 lakh views.

“kisne socha tha it will be a besan advertisement (Who thought it’d be a besan advertisement),” wrote one user.

“The rajdhani besan marketing girlies deserve a raise,” commented another.

“Karan Johar selling Besan .. is this for real? @karanjohar I LIKE IT. BESAN and ALL.. @farahkhankunder I think this should make you proud...” remarked one social media user while tagging Farah Khan.

“How did their respective marketing teams agree to this! I can imagine you both in an ad for a Bakery, not Besan!” wrote another user.

“It means you made the Basan so glamorous...May even the pakodas start showing attitude!” came from another.

“Paise ke liye kuch bhi karega aur baecheega,” posted one user while referring to the catchline of the besan ad: “Swaad ke liye kuch bhi karega”.

“Never in my life i had imagined that Karan Johar would endrose a besan brand…” posted another.

Ananya Panday’s upcoming movie Ananya Panday will star in the period drama Shankara with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. The movie is a biopic on C. Sankaran Nair, a well-known Indian lawyer and statesman.