Karan Johar announces new movie with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor; social media demands a new heroine

It is official! Days after announcing the launch of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Karan Johar on Saturday shared the title of his upcoming film “introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan” opposite Khushi Kapoor.

Karan Johar shared the poster of Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut movie on his Instagram handle and said Ibrahim will appear in his Netflix release, Nadaaniyan. The movie's release date hasn't been announced yet.

“Every love story, has thodi si nadaani. Nadaaniyan - Introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan & starring Khushi Kapoor! Watch Nadaaniyan, coming soon, only on Netflix,” the Bollywood director's Instagram post read.

“So ready for their Nadaan Ishq,” Netflix India commented on Karan Johar's post.

However, social media users weren't too happy about Nadaaniyan, and the reason wasn't nepotism or Saif Ali Khan's oldest son, but its heroine, Khushi Kapoor.

“Jab bhi khushi, tabh hi hai gham,” a user took a jibe at the young actress referring to Karan Johar's ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’.

“Why Khushi? Isk sath koi aur simple innocent lerki lyni thi,” a user said.

“Why why why khushiiii??????? What ab absurd pairing with this beautiful boy,” another added.

“Khushi has become even more unbearable after that nonsense L O V E Y A P P A Y A P P A,” a user said, citing Khushi Kapoor's upcoming release opposite Junaid Khan.

However, netizens didn't only have complaints about the heroine but also many suggestions about which actress would have been the best choice for Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut, from Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak to Pratibha Ranta of Laapataa Ladies.

“Palak tiwari ko hi le lete, why khushi?” a user said.

Another user suggested Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, who debuted in Ajay Devgan's Azaad. “Kushi - please no. Raveena daughter would have been an excellent choice.”

“Whyyy khushiiii? You could have take lapata girls pratibha instead and release in theatre,” a user suggested.