Karan Johar reveals weight loss secret. No, it’s not Ozempic!

Karan Johar dismissed all the rumours about his weight loss and said, “Oh Lord!!!…”

Livemint
Updated19 Oct 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Indian film director and producer Karan Johar gestures as he walks on the red carpet during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards Night at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on August 16, 2024.
Indian film director and producer Karan Johar gestures as he walks on the red carpet during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards Night at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on August 16, 2024. (AFP)

Film-maker Karan Johar finally broke his silence on the buzz around his recent weight loss. Many on social speculated if he consumed a drug known as "Ozempic" to reduce his weight.

Dismissing all the rumours, Johar posted in Instagram, “Oh Lord!!! Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko mile credit [And the credit goes to Ozempic]??”

Also Read | What Harsh Goenka said about Suryakumar Yadav’s sensational T20 WC final catch

Karan even tagged Maheep Kapoor and asked, “Did you mean me???”

The film director posted this while sharing a screenshot of an X post that read, “Maheep [Maheep Kapoor] rightly called out people for using Ozempic for fast weight loss and driving it out of stock for people with diabetes. Hope she calls out Karan Johar too, the producer of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.”

Also Read | Jigra BO: Did Alia Bhatt’s movie pass the Sunday test? Action thriller mints…

The X user was reportedly referring to Maheep's comment on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She had criticised people for using Ozempic for weight loss, leading to a shortage of diabetic patients who rely on the drug.

As Maheep Kapoor reposted Karan Johar's story, Johar reacted again saying, “You're laughing? I am offended”.

A screenshot of Karan Johar's Instagram stories on October 19, 2024.

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic was approved in 2017 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in adults with type 2 diabetes. It is also known generically as semaglutide. Ozempic® is not for use in people with type 1 diabetes.

It is a weekly injection that helps lower blood sugar by helping the pancreas make more insulin.

Also Read | Good Newz? Saregama taps Karan Johar’s Dharma for a majority stake

According to a report, Ozempic is not approved for weight loss, but some physicians prescribe it to be used for weight loss. “Ozempic® is not FDA approved for weight loss or chronic weight management,” the Ozempic website says.

“People respond to medicines differently. That's why it is important to talk to your health care professional about any questions you may have about your treatment plan,” the website says.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsKaran Johar reveals weight loss secret. No, it’s not Ozempic!

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,005.00870.00
      Chennai
      79,011.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,163.00870.00
      Kolkata
      79,015.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.