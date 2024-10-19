Karan Johar reveals weight loss secret. No, it's not Ozempic!

Karan Johar dismissed all the rumours about his weight loss and said, “Oh Lord!!!…”

Film-maker Karan Johar finally broke his silence on the buzz around his recent weight loss. Many on social speculated if he consumed a drug known as "Ozempic" to reduce his weight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dismissing all the rumours, Johar posted in Instagram, “Oh Lord!!! Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko mile credit [And the credit goes to Ozempic]??"

Karan even tagged Maheep Kapoor and asked, “Did you mean me???" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film director posted this while sharing a screenshot of an X post that read, “Maheep [Maheep Kapoor] rightly called out people for using Ozempic for fast weight loss and driving it out of stock for people with diabetes. Hope she calls out Karan Johar too, the producer of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives."

The X user was reportedly referring to Maheep's comment on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She had criticised people for using Ozempic for weight loss, leading to a shortage of diabetic patients who rely on the drug.

As Maheep Kapoor reposted Karan Johar's story, Johar reacted again saying, “You're laughing? I am offended". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A screenshot of Karan Johar's Instagram stories on October 19, 2024.

What is Ozempic? Ozempic was approved in 2017 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in adults with type 2 diabetes. It is also known generically as semaglutide. Ozempic® is not for use in people with type 1 diabetes.

It is a weekly injection that helps lower blood sugar by helping the pancreas make more insulin.

According to a report, Ozempic is not approved for weight loss, but some physicians prescribe it to be used for weight loss. “Ozempic® is not FDA approved for weight loss or chronic weight management," the Ozempic website says. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}