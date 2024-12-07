Bollywood director, Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital yesterday. There is no cause for alarm, according to the media reports.

Bollywood film director Karan Johar's mother, Hiroo Johar, was hospitalised at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital yesterday, according to media reports. The reports do not cite any specific reason for the cause of hospitalisation.

Karan Johar's close friend and famous designer, Manish Malhotra, was spotted visiting Johar's mother at the hospital to offer support during this time, according to paparazzo Viral Bhayani's spotting video shared on social media.

According to the video posted on the social media platform Instagram, citing a family member, there is no cause for alarm.

Karan Johar has shared updates about his mother's health during the Covid-19 global pandemic. Hiroo Johar faced significant health challenges, undergoing two major surgeries during that period, reported the news portal Moneycontrol.

Johar also posted a detailed update about his mother's condition in 2021. He called her a “superhero" for enduring these health scares with immense strength and humor, as per the news portal's report.

"My Mother… My superhero! She has had two massive surgeries in the lockdown… In the past 8 months," said Karan Johar in the post, along with sharing some videos from the hospital back then, reported the news portal.

Hiroo Johar's first surgery was a spinal fusion performed by Dr Bhojraj. The second surgery was a right knee replacement, carried out by Dr Maniar Karan. “Her Spinal Fusion Surgery (the brilliance of Dr. Bhojraj) and her right knee replacement (the genius of Dr. Maniar) were both endured with her indomitable spirit and a sense of humor," said Johar, cited the news portal.

Karan Johar also said that despite crossing the 80-year mark, Hiroo Johar's zest for life remains unshaken. “She is nearly 79 but has the spirit and zest for life as a millennial does! I am so so proud of her… I love you so much Mama!" said Johar in 2021, as per the news report.