Karan Veer Mehra won Bigg Boss 18, adding to his previous win in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He expressed joy at achieving the rare feat of winning two reality shows in a row. The show concluded after 104 days of intense competition and viewer voting.

“I feel very happy. I am the chosen one," Mehra told ANI as 104 days of drama, tasks, fights, and millions of votes, came to an end on January 19. Karan Veer Mehra expressed happiness on achieving the “rare" feat of winning back-to-back reality shows.

"I did the rare task of winning back-to-back reality shows. I believed in myself. I worked hard and aimed for the top and it happened," he added.

The show hosted by Salman Khan ended after Karan lifted the trophy after defeating Vivian Dsena on early Monday. Here's all about the actor.

Who is Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra? The TV actor entered into the show as one of the 13 contestants in October. Over the period of three months, the audience has seen him crying, fighting, laughing and loving inside the house.

The television actor began his career with a Remix 2005 show. He gained recognition with shows like 'Biwi aur Main'. Apart from TV shows, Mehra has also tried his luck in Bollywood. He has done movies like Ragini MMS 2, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Blood Money, Badmashiyaan and Amen.

The actor was born in Delhi and completed his schooling from Wynberg Allen School till 10th, according to Wikipedia. Later, he shifted to Delhi and pursued his high school education from Delhi Public School. Before starting his career as an actor he took a graduation degree in Advertising & Sales Promotion from Delhi College of Arts & Commerce.

Karan Veer Mehra's victory in Bigg Boss Season 18 has put him on spotlight after months of ugly fights and intense arguments inside the house. Show's finale included a total of six contestants including Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal.