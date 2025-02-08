Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has shared a cryptic Instagram story following the attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

The Instagram story shared by the actress read,

"You'll never truly understand

Marriages

Divorces

Anxieties

Childbirth

Death of a loved one

Parenting

Until it actually happens to you, Theories and assumptions of situations in life are not realities. You think you are smarter than most until life humbles you when it's your turn."

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in an alleged burglary attempt at his home in Mumbai after an intruder confronted the actor's maid. Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked.

The intruder fled the scene following the incident, which took place at around 2:30 am at his 12th-floor house in the Satguru Sharan building in the Bandra area.

Saif sustained injuries to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.

"It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," Kareena said in a statement after the attack.

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," the statement read.

On February 3, Saif made his first public appearance after the knife attack at his home last month. Saif Ali Khan attended the promotional event of his film “Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins.”

While promoting his upcoming film 'Jewel Thief' at the event, Saif said he's happy to be 'standing there'.