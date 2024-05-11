‘Karma has a way of biting back’: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath tells why he keeps his phone on silent mode
Nithin Kamath received praise for his honesty, with users offering tips to prevent telemarketing calls.
Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, shared some photos from his past on the X platfrom and wrote how karma was catching up with him. Kamath wrote, “Guess what goes around comes around" as his phone is constantly silent due to telemarketing, a consequence of his previous job making unsolicited calls.