Active Stocks
Fri May 10 2024 15:59:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.35 0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 433.20 1.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.35 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,437.60 -0.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,046.85 1.62%
Business News/ News / Trends/  ‘Karma has a way of biting back’: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath tells why he keeps his phone on silent mode
BackBack

‘Karma has a way of biting back’: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath tells why he keeps his phone on silent mode

Livemint

Nithin Kamath received praise for his honesty, with users offering tips to prevent telemarketing calls.

Zerodha founder Nithin KamathPremium
Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath

Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, shared some photos from his past on the X platfrom and wrote how karma was catching up with him. Kamath wrote, “Guess what goes around comes around" as his phone is constantly silent due to telemarketing, a consequence of his previous job making unsolicited calls.

“I spent four years at a call center, making unsolicited calls to people in the US. I guess Karma has a way of biting back," Kamath quipped.

Several users replied to Kamath for his honest confession.

One user wrote, "You are so down to earth that you have that realisation Nithin. Very few people have that kind of guts of coming and confessing in public".

Another wrote, "Indeed! Sooner understands the better".

Direct payout of securities to client will boost safety of assets: Nithin Kamath

Some people suggested that Nithin Kamath change his phone settings to avoid telemarketing calls.

"If you know the specific hours in which u get bulk of these calls.. switch off ur phone for 1 hour during those peak times.. after few days calls will reduce drastically...," a user wrote.

Nithin Kamath hails Sebi’s move that boosts retail participation in bond market

"Same here. But hats off to your honesty. A silent phone actually is a blessing in disguise in my opinion. I enjoy it...," another user wrote.

Recently Nithin Kamath revealed about his severe health crisis that he faced in February.

In February, Nithin Kamath informed through his X handle that he suffered a "mild stroke".

"Around six weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons," Kamath said in his X post.

Nithin Kamath 'getting back to normal' after stroke

In his X post, he wondered why a person who is fit and takes care of himself could be affected. He said his doctor told him that he must "know when you need to shift the gears down a bit."

"Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count," his X post ended with a smile emoticon with two images attached - one on the hospital bed and the other in a gym working out.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue