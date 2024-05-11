Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, shared some photos from his past on the X platfrom and wrote how karma was catching up with him. Kamath wrote, “Guess what goes around comes around" as his phone is constantly silent due to telemarketing, a consequence of his previous job making unsolicited calls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I spent four years at a call center, making unsolicited calls to people in the US. I guess Karma has a way of biting back," Kamath quipped.

Several users replied to Kamath for his honest confession. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user wrote, "You are so down to earth that you have that realisation Nithin. Very few people have that kind of guts of coming and confessing in public".

Another wrote, "Indeed! Sooner understands the better".

Some people suggested that Nithin Kamath change his phone settings to avoid telemarketing calls.

"If you know the specific hours in which u get bulk of these calls.. switch off ur phone for 1 hour during those peak times.. after few days calls will reduce drastically...," a user wrote.

"Same here. But hats off to your honesty. A silent phone actually is a blessing in disguise in my opinion. I enjoy it...," another user wrote.

Recently Nithin Kamath revealed about his severe health crisis that he faced in February.

In February, Nithin Kamath informed through his X handle that he suffered a "mild stroke". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Around six weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons," Kamath said in his X post.

In his X post, he wondered why a person who is fit and takes care of himself could be affected. He said his doctor told him that he must "know when you need to shift the gears down a bit." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count," his X post ended with a smile emoticon with two images attached - one on the hospital bed and the other in a gym working out.

