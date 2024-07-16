Karnataka man slams Blinkit after feeling ’threatened’ by ‘Alien’ Hindi notification, netizens call him ’jobless’

A Karnataka man was trolled by netizens after he claimed that the grocery delivery app Blinkit “threatened" him by sending a notification in Hindi. Accusing the delivery app of "Hindi imposition", the man expressed his hatred for Hindi and called it an "Alien language." Reacting to his comments on social media, internet users called him "jobless" for making a mountain out of a molehill.

The drama started after the man received a notification from Blinkit in Hindi regarding the delivery, which read:Suno ji! Dekho yeh order 12 minutes mein deliver ho bhi gaya (Hi, this order was delivered in just 12 minutes). The man got enraged since the notification was not in Kannada.

Taking to microblogging platform X, (formerly known as Twitter), the man shared a customer care chat on his handle and threatened to lodge a police complaint if they did not stop sending notifications in “Alien” and "nonsense" languages.

The man username @Metikurke on X, said he took offence over the Hindi word 'gaya' as it translates to 'wound' in Kannada.

“Blinkit sent a harmful notification and wished me "Gaya," which means "wound" in Kannada. I told them, if I received one more threatening notification, I would lodge a police complaint. After that, they stopped sending nonsense in Alien languages. That's how we need to deal!” his post read.

The viral post has now amassed 1 million views, 1.1k likes and 1.4k comments since posted on Monday.

“These are no threat messages, sir,” Blinkit responded.

Asking that his complaint should not be followed by “robot generated messages", @Metikurke demanded the notification should be sent in Kannada instead.

In another post @Metikurke said that after the incident, he has observed over a month and he noted that the app was sending notifications in English only.

"After this complaint, I observed over a month that they are now sending only English notifications. No more alien language nonsense. If more people complain, they will introduce Kannada as well," he posted.

Netizens Reaction Meanwhile, several netizens brutally trolled him for condemning the Hindi language. While some asked him if he was jobless, others called him out for writing his post in English and not in Kannada.

Reacting to his post, an X user said, “Only shows that people need to get jobs and have a life. You could have simply closed notifications. Instead you sit and think of every situation where we can do a language angle.🤦‍♂️

“Here's a reply in another alien language” reacted another X user.

“Hey saar why did you write the post in english saar. Please saar. Write in kannada saar,”Another X user said.

Another X user asked the man to get counselling and commented- "I’m very concerned about your mental health. Please do not take it easy and work on it, meditate if that helps or get counselling."

I’m very concerned about your mental health. Please do not take it easy and work on it, meditate if that helps or get counselling.



"Get a life man ,how do you find time to do all this crap whole day i have no idea," an X user commented.

Another X user said, “Leaving all the language confusion apart, why would a grocery delivery app would want to harm you? that too by sending a notification before doing that?”