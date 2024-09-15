Bengaluru woman criticises Swiggy as delivery agent did not know Kannada. Netizens say ‘his job is to deliver food…’

  A woman's social media post criticising Swiggy for a delivery person not speaking Kannada sparked controversy. Her frustrations about language expectations in Bengaluru received significant attention, with users defending the delivery agent's role and highlighting India's linguistic diversity.

Updated15 Sep 2024, 07:42 AM IST
A Bengaluru woman's post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has sparked controversy. In her post, the woman has criritised Swiggy for its delivery person not knowing Kannada language.

 

Rekha took to X and questioned Swiggy’s service in Bengaluru. She expressed frustration that the delivery agent was neither speaking Kannada nor English and suggested that expecting locals to understand Hindi was unreasonable.

She wrote, “Bengaluru is in Karnataka or Pakistan@Swiggy? Your delivery guy is neither speaking nor understanding #kannada ,not even #English. Do you expect us to learn his state language #Hindi in our land? Stop imposing things on us and make sure your delivery persons know #Kannada.”

 

Comments on the viral post

Her post has gone viral and has garnered 315.5K views and 1.6K comments on X. User have slammed the woman for her statement and said that delivery staff should not be expected to speak all regional languages.

One user wrote, “In India, the language changes every 50 kilometers, but no one is as rigid about their language as people are about Tamil and Kannada. This shouldn't be the case. India is a country of diversity, with many languages, and all languages should be respected.”

Another questioned, “Why do you need to have a conversation with a delivery guy?"

Some other said, “As long as the delivery is done on time who cares about the linguistic skills of the delivery boy”

One user comented, “Do you expect delivery guy to sit with you and chat while you eat?”

“Delivery guy's job is to deliver food. They come from all over India. Do you expect them all to learn Kannada for delivering food?,” another user said.

Some other user wrote, “I get multiple deliveries everyday from different vendors but I don’t remember when did I chat with any delivery guy, except saying “Thank You” at time of delivery. Just because you want to spread your propaganda, you are targeting them. Even in rare case you need to communicate, you can ask customer support to bridge the gap. But you don’t want solutions, you want to spread hatred and no one can help you in that such. Get well soon.”

One user wrote, “Why do you really need to speak to a delivery guy?Just grab your food,give a rating,tell Thanks, Door close. Isn't it simple”

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 07:42 AM IST
