Pre-marriage shooting is slowly becoming a compulsory trend in India. Recently, a pre-wedding photoshoot went awry after a doctor working on a contract basis at a government hospital in Karnataka's Chitradurga district was sacked as he did the shoot within the confines of the operation theatre.

The pre-wedding photoshoot was captured on video and circulated on social media, which sparked outrage and led to swift action by the Karnataka government.

According to the footage, Dr Abhishek, identified by authorities, was 'performing' surgery on a patient while his fiancee was seen assisting him in a procedure. The couple could be seen using medical instruments and surrounded by professional lighting equipment.

During the surgery, laughter from camerapersons and technicians added more controversy on the nature of the video.

Later, it was known that it was a mock surgery and the photoshoot revolved around a medical theme, with the video concluding with the 'patient' sitting up, reported NDTV.