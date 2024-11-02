Karnataka news: Nagaraa autorickshaw app allows single code for day trips, metro link in works & more. How it works

Karnataka News: The Nagaraa metered autorickshaw ride-hailing app has launched its new Nagaraa Auto Multi-Modal Access Code, or 'NAMMA' code in Bengaluru. According to an Indian Express report, passengers can now use a single, one-time password (OTP) throughout the day for all trips on the service.
The announcement came on November 1, on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava, it added.
The update does away with passengers continually providing details of their pick-up location to hail a Nagaraa autorickshaw and can now use the same code to travel to multiple destinations, according to Niranjanardhya N, CEO of Brand Pride Mobility, the report said. “Drivers can optimise their schedules as they’re able to identify customers faster, minimising idle time and increasing their daily rides,” Niranjanardhya said.
He added that integration with the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) is also in the works, and revenue departments have “expressed optimism”. “We still have to hold discussions with the managing director and finalise the decision on integration. If successful, we will sign an MoU in the coming days,” he added.
Developed by Agnibu Technologies and Brand Pride Mobility, the Nagaraa app has around 6,200 autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru so far. According to the report, they have completed 7,238 trips and earn an average of ₹118 per trip.
