Karnataka news: People line up to get free alcohol at BJP MP K Sudhakar’s party | Watch

  • Earlier, Chikkaballapur MP K Sudhakar wrote a letter to the police department and sought security deployment. He even mentioned alcohol would be served at the party.

Livemint
Updated8 Jul 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Alcohol being served at Chikkaballapur BJP MP K Sudhakar' success party. (Screenshort)
Alcohol being served at Chikkaballapur BJP MP K Sudhakar’ success party. (Screenshort)(X/@ani)

Love for liquor in India is at another level, and what if it is served free by a parliamentarian at a party! You heard it right.

A month after winning the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Chikkaballapur BJP MP K Sudhakar hosted a party from the Chikkballapur constituency. And guess what, he allegedly served and distributed alcohol openly to people.

Also Read | GST Council set to amend alcohol tax laws, enable dispute settlement

A video surfaced recently where people could be seen standing in long queues to collect the alcohol bottles brought in by trucks and that too in the presence of the police.

Here's the video:

Earlier, Chikkaballapur MP K Sudhakar wrote a letter to the police department and sought security deployment. He even mentioned alcohol would be served at the party.

Also Read | Jharkhand news: DJ shot dead in Ranchi bar for refusing alcohol | Watch video

"From 12.30 pm, the stage event will begin, and food and alcohol arrangements will be made," India Today quoted an official letter from the BJP leader to the police department as saying.

Bangalore Rural Superintendent of Police CK Baba even told organisers not to serve alcohol at the event. He also issued a warning that violations would result in legal action.

"The Police department had placed restrictions and told the organisers not to serve alcohol at the event. They were also told that cases would be booked if they violated the conditions. However, they took permission from the Excise Department to serve alcohol," IT quoted him as saying.

However, alcohol was served at the party and people flocked to fetch it.

Also Read | Breaching THIS liquor storage limit in Delhi and Mumbai can land you in trouble

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Sudhakar defeated Congress candidate MS Raksha Ramaiah by a margin of more than 1.5 lakh votes from the Chikkaballapur constituency.

Being one of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the southern state of Karnataka, Chikkaballapur is the constituency came into existence in 1977 following the reorganisation of the Indian states.

In the second phase of Lok Sabha polls on 26 April, Chikkaballapur went to the polls and registered a 77 per cent voter turnout.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 05:02 PM IST
HomeNewstrendsKarnataka news: People line up to get free alcohol at BJP MP K Sudhakar’s party | Watch

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

172.30
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-2.45 (-1.4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

299.25
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
11.05 (3.83%)

Bharat Electronics

334.15
03:48 PM | 8 JUL 2024
10.15 (3.13%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.15
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.58%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,115.80
03:51 PM | 8 JUL 2024
98.65 (9.7%)

One 97 Communications

472.05
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
35.45 (8.12%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

202.10
03:58 PM | 8 JUL 2024
13.8 (7.33%)

IRCON International

326.90
03:56 PM | 8 JUL 2024
19.15 (6.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue