Karnataka news: People line up to get free alcohol at BJP MP K Sudhakar’s party | Watch

Love for liquor in India is at another level, and what if it is served free by a parliamentarian at a party! You heard it right.

A month after winning the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Chikkaballapur BJP MP K Sudhakar hosted a party from the Chikkballapur constituency. And guess what, he allegedly served and distributed alcohol openly to people.

A video surfaced recently where people could be seen standing in long queues to collect the alcohol bottles brought in by trucks and that too in the presence of the police.

#WATCH | Nelamangala, Karnataka: People queue up to receive their bottle of alcohol at the party organised by Chikkaballapur BJP MP K Sudhakar in celebration of his Lok Sabha win from the constituency



Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba says, "The excise department gave permission and… pic.twitter.com/Wu0W9uSNl0 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Earlier, Chikkaballapur MP K Sudhakar wrote a letter to the police department and sought security deployment. He even mentioned alcohol would be served at the party.

"From 12.30 pm, the stage event will begin, and food and alcohol arrangements will be made," India Today quoted an official letter from the BJP leader to the police department as saying.

Bangalore Rural Superintendent of Police CK Baba even told organisers not to serve alcohol at the event. He also issued a warning that violations would result in legal action.

"The Police department had placed restrictions and told the organisers not to serve alcohol at the event. They were also told that cases would be booked if they violated the conditions. However, they took permission from the Excise Department to serve alcohol," IT quoted him as saying.

However, alcohol was served at the party and people flocked to fetch it.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Sudhakar defeated Congress candidate MS Raksha Ramaiah by a margin of more than 1.5 lakh votes from the Chikkaballapur constituency.

Being one of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the southern state of Karnataka, Chikkaballapur is the constituency came into existence in 1977 following the reorganisation of the Indian states.

In the second phase of Lok Sabha polls on 26 April, Chikkaballapur went to the polls and registered a 77 per cent voter turnout.