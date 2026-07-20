Karnataka tourist hospitalised after falling 40 feet during zipline ride in Dandeli

A tourist from Karnataka sustained serious injuries after falling nearly 40 feet during a zipline ride at a resort in Dandeli after the ride's safety lock reportedly malfunctioned mid-air, NDTV reported.

The victim, identified as Kuber Surpur from Vijayapura, was taking part in the adventure activity when the incident occurred. According to his family, the safety lock gave way while he was suspended in the air, causing him to fall to the ground. A video of the accident has since gone viral on social media, reigniting concerns over safety standards at adventure tourism destinations.

As reported by NDTV, Surpur suffered multiple fractures in his arms and legs, along with nerve damage. He was first taken to the Dandeli Government Hospital before being shifted to a hospital in Vijayapura. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was later referred to a medical facility in Miraj for specialised treatment.

Family alleges negligence, demands accountability Surpur's family has accused the resort management of negligence, alleging that the zipline equipment appeared rusted and was not properly maintained. They claimed the accident could have been avoided if routine maintenance and mandatory safety inspections had been carried out before the ride was operated.

According to NDTV, the family has demanded accountability from the resort, arguing that stricter adherence to safety protocols could have prevented the incident.

Viral video sparks calls for stricter safety norms The incident has triggered widespread discussion online, with many social media users calling for tighter regulation of adventure sports facilities and more rigorous inspections of equipment.

Several users questioned the zipline's safety design, arguing that riders should remain securely attached even if the locking mechanism fails. Others criticised what they described as inadequate oversight of adventure tourism operators and called for stronger enforcement of safety standards and for stricter action against establishments found to be in violation of regulations.

The accident has once again drawn attention to safety practices at adventure tourism destinations, with many urging authorities to conduct regular inspections and ensure that operators comply with prescribed safety norms before allowing such activities.