On Karnataka's paid menstrual leave policy, working woman's call for 'wellness leave for men too' goes viral

The Congress-led Siddaramaiah dispensation in Karnataka has made a bold move by approving a menstrual leave policy, which allows women in both the government and private sectors to take one paid day off per month during their period. The policy has elicited differing views.

Vineeta Yadav, Co-president at EMCC Asia Pacific, raised concerns over the policy and called it not so "progressive," adding that it might unintentionally widen the gender gap in the workplace, as hiring managers could become reluctant to choose female employees due to extra leaves.

"Hiring managers and employers will never say it out loud, but they will think: '12 extra paid leaves a year? Easier to hire a man.' Instead of creating equality, this could deepen the divide," Yadav wrote on the networking site LinkedIn.

What alternatives did Yadav suggest? Yadav further suggested that there was a better way to do this – one that "supports everyone’s health and dignity without singling women out." She proposed:

"A universal wellness leave policy for everyone – few days a year, no explanation required.

Work-from-home flexibility for any health reason, period-related or not.

Better workplace design – rest spaces, awareness, and empathy built into culture, not carved out for gender.

Ultimately, it’s about creating systems where people – regardless of gender or other differences – can show up as their best selves. Well-intentioned laws can still have flawed outcomes," she wrote.

How did social media react? The post has amassed a myriad of responses from social media users, with several expressing their opinions in the comments section.

A user wrote: "Well said. The path to hell is paved with good intentions."

Another wrote: "I love your perspective and I couldn't agree more."

A third user said: "The solution jotted down in 5 points, do make sense but a reason of not hiring a women, there are plenty already. Work life is already difficult for a women. At least this leaves a choice. Those who already working and making their way on the top are responsible to show how this can be used. It's a choice and it's good to have one, depends on how we use it, it's up to us!"

What has Karnataka done? The state cabinet has approved a policy allowing all working women, across industries and sectors, to take one paid day off each month for menstrual discomfort.

Unlike previous initiatives in India that applied only to government employees, Karnataka’s policy extends to women in private companies as well.

Why is this policy significant? Karnataka’s menstrual leave policy is seen as a landmark move for workplace inclusion. It makes the state one of the first in India to provide paid menstrual leave not just for government employees, but across the private sector too.