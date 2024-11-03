Kartik Aaryan Net Worth: Check Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor’s luxury properties, car collection, movie earnings

Kartik Aaryan's film earnings and endorsements contribute to his wealth, while his luxury lifestyle includes high-end properties and cars, showcasing his popularity and success in the industry.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated3 Nov 2024, 02:47 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan Net Worth: Check Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor’s luxury properties, car collection, movie earnings
Kartik Aaryan Net Worth: Check Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor’s luxury properties, car collection, movie earnings(Instagram/kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, the Bollywood star known for his lead role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has built an impressive net worth and a life marked by luxury. With a net worth estimated between 39 and 46 crore in 2023, Kartik is among the highest-paid actors in the industry, according to the Financial Express.

Also Read | Aryan Khan Net Worth: From Mercedes GLS 350D to Panchsheel Park property

Kartik earns 45 to 50 crore per film, as per the publication, a testament to his growing demand and popularity. In addition to his movie income, Kartik’s endorsement deals with brands like Armani Exchange, Superdry and Cadbury Silk contribute significantly to his earnings.

His luxurious Mumbai residence highlights Kartik Aaryan’s lifestyle. In 2023, he purchased a 1,594 sq ft apartment in Juhu for 17.50 crore in the same building where his family owns another property.

Also Read | How much does Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, earn? Know here

This follows his earlier property purchase, a smaller flat in Versova for 1.60 crore in 2019, where he lived during his early career in Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan's cars, fashion and vacations

In addition to his home, Kartik is known for his passion for luxury cars. His collection features some of the most high-end vehicles, including a Range Rover SV worth around 6 crore, a McLaren GT priced at 4.7 crore, a Lamborghini Urus costing 4.5 crore and a Porsche 718 Boxster valued at 1.54 crore, as per the publication. He also owns Royal Enfield motorcycles, which highlights his love for premium rides.

Also Read | How much does Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, earn? Know here

Kartik’s style choices further add to his image. Known for his fashion sense, he has been seen wearing designer pieces, including a 4.5 lakh bomber jacket on Koffee With Karan and a Rolex watch worth 8.8 lakh.

Despite his packed schedule, Kartik indulges in lavish vacations. After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he took his team on a luxurious European holiday, showing his love for high-end travel and relaxation

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 02:47 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsKartik Aaryan Net Worth: Check Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor’s luxury properties, car collection, movie earnings

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.