Kartik Aaryan remembers Monjulika: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor features in OTT adventure show, Star vs Food Survival

In Season 2 of Star vs Food Survival, Kartik Aaryan confronts fears while cooking in the wild with Chef Ranveer Brar. The show, premiering on October 28, blends adventure and introspection, featuring other celebrities like Shikhar Dhawan and Shriya Saran across diverse Indian landscapes.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published28 Oct 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan remembers Monjulika: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor features in OTT adventure show, Star vs Food Survival
Kartik Aaryan remembers Monjulika: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor features in OTT adventure show, Star vs Food Survival(Screengrab from YouTube/DiscoveryChannelInd)

The popular reality show Star vs Food Survival returns for Season 2. The OTT show will be streaming on discovery+ and airing on Discovery Channel. This season, Chef Ranveer Brar takes a new group of celebrities into the wild, testing their cooking skills and ability to face personal fears.

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, known for his role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will feature in Maharashtra’s Western Ghats. Former cricket player Shikhar Dhawan, Drishyam actress Shriya Saran and standup comedian Munawar Faruqui take on other locations across India for the OTT show.

Also Read | Rejected by OTT giants: Viewers praise Bollywood thriller after YouTube release

Kartik’s journey promises intense moments as he faces his deep fear of water when he rappels into a well. He also navigates the wilderness using basic survival instincts.

In the episode promo, the Bollywood actor says while exploring the jungle with Chef Ranveer, “I hope there’s no Monjulika over here.”

Monjulika is an iconic Bollywood character, which first appeared in the 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar. She is a ghost, who plays the central character in the movie franchise.

Also Read | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singam Again controversy: Why has T-Series approached CCI?

Kartik, who has a background in engineering, said his survival skills had been tested during the OTT web series. It brought back memories from his college days, he said. The season reveals his growth, combining his adventurous side with glimpses of his Bollywood journey.

“We shared some nerve-wracking moments together, and some fun ones too; especially while cooking or reflecting on life and the industry. It was an adventure in every sense!” Kartik said.

Also Read | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ami Je Tomar 3.0 leaves fans mesmerised

The Bollywood star expressed that the journey alongside Chef Ranveer was memorable as they shared tense moments balanced by light-hearted cooking sessions and reflections on life in the film industry.

Star vs Food Survival: When and where to watch

Catch Star vs Food Survival, which combines thrilling survival moments with heartfelt exchanges on discovery+ and Discovery Channel. The streaming starts on October 28 at 9 PM.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsKartik Aaryan remembers Monjulika: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor features in OTT adventure show, Star vs Food Survival

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.50
    02:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    15.2 (9.03%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    270.85
    02:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.62%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,738.35
    02:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -4.25 (-0.24%)

    Indus Towers share price

    346.45
    02:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    11.65 (3.48%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    369.80
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    37.05 (11.13%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,623.70
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    108.65 (4.32%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,150.35
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    4.45 (0.39%)

    Coforge share price

    7,675.85
    02:53 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -66.35 (-0.86%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,010.00
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -354.65 (-8.13%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,283.60
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -91 (-6.62%)

    Mahanagar Gas share price

    1,419.40
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -77.15 (-5.16%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,980.75
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -253.9 (-4.85%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.15
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    14.85 (8.82%)

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    648.25
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    52.15 (8.75%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    8.29
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    0.62 (8.08%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility share price

    1,333.25
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    91.4 (7.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.