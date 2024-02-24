Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is contemplating a career switch to ‘food blogging’ after trying his hand at cafe-hopping in Bengaluru. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star shared photos of himself savouring dosas and filter coffee at the ‘iconic’ Rameshwaram Cafe during a recent trip to the city. Aaryan was also present for the inauguration of the Women's Premier League 2024 earlier this week in Bengaluru.

“After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun (I'm thinking of becoming a food blogger)" he wrote on Instagram.

The actor explained in the comments that he was now back on ‘maintenance diet’ after a rather eventful cheat day. “#RameshwaramCafe #NagarjunaFood #CheatDay" the caption added, prompting a drooling emoji response from fellow actor Mouni Roy.

Aaryan was seen posing outside The Rameshwaram Cafe with a plate of dosa before ‘pretending’ to eat as he sat inside a restaurant with his friends. Another clip showed him holding up four fingers and laughing as he asked the server for two filter coffees.

A final video in the carousel saw him somewhat bemused by sambhar while being served a thali on a banana leaf.

“Thoda thoda dena, zada mat dena (Give a little, not much)," he could be heard urging.

“Dal?" he asked as a bowl of sambhar was set down on the table.

“Veg na (It's vegetarian, right)?" he confirmed upon being told what it was.

On the work front Aaryan will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. The film — based extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman — is set to hit theatres on June 14. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in the pipeline. The third instalment of the popular horror-comedy series will release during Diwali.



(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!