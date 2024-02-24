 Kartik Aaryan visits 'iconic' Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru: ‘Soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun’ | Mint
Kartik Aaryan visits 'iconic' Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru: ‘Soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun’

 Livemint

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared photos of himself savouring dosas and filter coffee at the ‘iconic’ Rameshwaram Cafe during a recent trip to Bengaluru.

Aaryan was seen posing outside The Rameshwaram Cafe with a plate of dosa during a recent trip to BengaluruPremium
Aaryan was seen posing outside The Rameshwaram Cafe with a plate of dosa during a recent trip to Bengaluru

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is contemplating a career switch to ‘food blogging’ after trying his hand at cafe-hopping in Bengaluru. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star shared photos of himself savouring dosas and filter coffee at the ‘iconic’ Rameshwaram Cafe during a recent trip to the city. Aaryan was also present for the inauguration of the Women's Premier League 2024 earlier this week in Bengaluru.

“After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun (I'm thinking of becoming a food blogger)" he wrote on Instagram.

The actor explained in the comments that he was now back on ‘maintenance diet’ after a rather eventful cheat day. “#RameshwaramCafe #NagarjunaFood #CheatDay" the caption added, prompting a drooling emoji response from fellow actor Mouni Roy.

Aaryan was seen posing outside The Rameshwaram Cafe with a plate of dosa before ‘pretending’ to eat as he sat inside a restaurant with his friends. Another clip showed him holding up four fingers and laughing as he asked the server for two filter coffees. 

A final video in the carousel saw him somewhat bemused by sambhar while being served a thali on a banana leaf. 

Thoda thoda dena, zada mat dena (Give a little, not much)," he could be heard urging. 

Dal?" he asked as a bowl of sambhar was set down on the table. 

Veg na (It's vegetarian, right)?" he confirmed upon being told what it was.

ALSO READ: Box office heroes: These Indian movies of 2023 have entered 100-crore club

On the work front Aaryan will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. The film — based extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman — is set to hit theatres on June 14. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in the pipeline. The third instalment of the popular horror-comedy series will release during Diwali. 


(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 24 Feb 2024, 06:07 PM IST
