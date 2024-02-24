Kartik Aaryan visits 'iconic' Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru: ‘Soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun’
Actor Kartik Aaryan shared photos of himself savouring dosas and filter coffee at the ‘iconic’ Rameshwaram Cafe during a recent trip to Bengaluru.
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is contemplating a career switch to ‘food blogging’ after trying his hand at cafe-hopping in Bengaluru. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star shared photos of himself savouring dosas and filter coffee at the ‘iconic’ Rameshwaram Cafe during a recent trip to the city. Aaryan was also present for the inauguration of the Women's Premier League 2024 earlier this week in Bengaluru.