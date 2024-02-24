Actor Kartik Aaryan shared photos of himself savouring dosas and filter coffee at the ‘iconic’ Rameshwaram Cafe during a recent trip to Bengaluru.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is contemplating a career switch to ‘food blogging’ after trying his hand at cafe-hopping in Bengaluru. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star shared photos of himself savouring dosas and filter coffee at the ‘iconic’ Rameshwaram Cafe during a recent trip to the city. Aaryan was also present for the inauguration of the Women's Premier League 2024 earlier this week in Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun (I'm thinking of becoming a food blogger)" he wrote on Instagram.

The actor explained in the comments that he was now back on ‘maintenance diet’ after a rather eventful cheat day. “#RameshwaramCafe #NagarjunaFood #CheatDay" the caption added, prompting a drooling emoji response from fellow actor Mouni Roy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aaryan was seen posing outside The Rameshwaram Cafe with a plate of dosa before ‘pretending’ to eat as he sat inside a restaurant with his friends. Another clip showed him holding up four fingers and laughing as he asked the server for two filter coffees.

A final video in the carousel saw him somewhat bemused by sambhar while being served a thali on a banana leaf.

“Thoda thoda dena, zada mat dena (Give a little, not much)," he could be heard urging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Dal?" he asked as a bowl of sambhar was set down on the table.

“Veg na (It's vegetarian, right)?" he confirmed upon being told what it was.

ALSO READ: Box office heroes: These Indian movies of 2023 have entered ₹ 100-crore club On the work front Aaryan will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. The film — based extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman — is set to hit theatres on June 14. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in the pipeline. The third instalment of the popular horror-comedy series will release during Diwali. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

