Kartik Amavasya 2025: Check date, mahurat time, and significance

Kartik Amavasya 2025: Kartik Amavasya is among the most significant Amavasyas (new moon) of the year. It commemorates a highly auspicious day in the Hindu calendar — the Krishna Paksha of the Kartik month.

This Amavasya is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, and the festival of Diwali is celebrated on this day.

It is believed that during the Shanti Parva of the Mahabharata, Lord Krishna said that Kartik Amavasya is very dear to him. “If a person worships me on this day, the malefic effects of planets (Grah Dosh) on his/her life will end,” Panchang Astrosage said, quoting Lord Krishna.

Kartik Amavasya 2025: Date and Muhurat Kartik Amavasya (also spelt Kartika Amavasya) is the new-moon day in the Krishna Paksha (waning phase) of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik (roughly October–November).

Amavasya start time: 3:44 PM on 20 October

Amavasya end time: 5:54 PM on 21 October

Thus, the auspicious period of Kartik Amavasya in 2025 spans from mid-afternoon of October 20 to early evening of October 21.

Kartik Amavasya 2025: Significance

Diwali and Lakshmi Puja In many traditions, Kartik Amavasya coincides with Diwali, also known as Deepavali, the festival of lights, which is observed on the new moon of Kartik.

On this night, people light lamps (deepas), decorate homes, and worship Goddess Lakshmi (associated with wealth and prosperity) and Lord Ganesha.

A popular legend states that on Amavasya, the Goddess Lakshmi, unable to see properly in the darkness, follows the lit lamps set out by devotees and blesses their homes.

Victory of light over darkness Lighting oil lamps or ghee lamps (Deep Daan) is a central practice on this day.

The act symbolises dispelling darkness — spiritual ignorance — and invoking divine light. Lamps are lit in homes, near Tulsi plants, temple entrances, riverbanks, and even in water bodies in some regions.

Spiritual cleansing and removal of doshas Observing fast, engaging in prayer, chanting mantras (such as Vishnu Sahasranama or Navagraha stotras), and performing rituals are believed to cleanse sins, remove negative planetary influences (doshas), and lead to spiritual upliftment.