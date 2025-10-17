Subscribe

Kartik Amavasya 2025: Check date, mahurat time, and significance

The auspicious period of Kartik Amavasya in 2025 spans from mid-afternoon of October 20 to early evening of October 21.

Published17 Oct 2025, 08:05 PM IST
This Amavasya is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, and the festival of Diwali is celebrated on this day.
Kartik Amavasya 2025: Kartik Amavasya is among the most significant Amavasyas (new moon) of the year. It commemorates a highly auspicious day in the Hindu calendar — the Krishna Paksha of the Kartik month.

It is believed that during the Shanti Parva of the Mahabharata, Lord Krishna said that Kartik Amavasya is very dear to him. “If a person worships me on this day, the malefic effects of planets (Grah Dosh) on his/her life will end,” Panchang Astrosage said, quoting Lord Krishna.

Kartik Amavasya 2025: Date and Muhurat

Kartik Amavasya (also spelt Kartika Amavasya) is the new-moon day in the Krishna Paksha (waning phase) of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik (roughly October–November).

Amavasya start time: 3:44 PM on 20 October

Amavasya end time: 5:54 PM on 21 October

Thus, the auspicious period of Kartik Amavasya in 2025 spans from mid-afternoon of October 20 to early evening of October 21.

Kartik Amavasya 2025: Significance

AI-generated infographic created using Google Gemini

Diwali and Lakshmi Puja

In many traditions, Kartik Amavasya coincides with Diwali, also known as Deepavali, the festival of lights, which is observed on the new moon of Kartik.

On this night, people light lamps (deepas), decorate homes, and worship Goddess Lakshmi (associated with wealth and prosperity) and Lord Ganesha.

A popular legend states that on Amavasya, the Goddess Lakshmi, unable to see properly in the darkness, follows the lit lamps set out by devotees and blesses their homes.

Victory of light over darkness

Lighting oil lamps or ghee lamps (Deep Daan) is a central practice on this day.

The act symbolises dispelling darkness — spiritual ignorance — and invoking divine light. Lamps are lit in homes, near Tulsi plants, temple entrances, riverbanks, and even in water bodies in some regions.

Spiritual cleansing and removal of doshas

Observing fast, engaging in prayer, chanting mantras (such as Vishnu Sahasranama or Navagraha stotras), and performing rituals are believed to cleanse sins, remove negative planetary influences (doshas), and lead to spiritual upliftment.

Kartik Amavasya 2025: Story

  • One tale connects to the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), where Lord Dhanvantari emerged with the pot of Amrit (elixir of immortality). Some traditions link worship on Kartik Amavasya to this event.
  • Another legend recounts that the Goddess Lakshmi visited Earth and was assisted by an old lady who lit lamps; subsequently, Lakshmi blessed that household, establishing the tradition of lighting lamps on this night.
  • The return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya and people lighting lamps to welcome him is sometimes associated with the origin of Diwali and thereby linked with Kartik Amavasya.

 
 
