Karva Chauth 2024 in pics: From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, celebration of Bollywood Wives

Bollywood stars, including Priyanka Chopra and Kirti Kharbanda, shared their Karwa Chauth celebrations on social media. Chopra celebrated with Nick Jonas, while Kharbanda marked her first festival with Pulkit Samrat.

Updated21 Oct 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Karwa Chauth 2024: Several Bollywood celebrities shared their photos of the celebration of the festival.
Karwa Chauth 2024: Several Bollywood celebrities shared their photos of the celebration of the festival.

Karwa Chauth: The Hindu festival dedicated to the bond between a husband and wife also serves as an occasion for Bollywood couples to provide a glimpse of their personal lives on social media. Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet, Kirti Kharbanda, and many other Bollywood actresses shared photos of their Karwa Chauth 2024 celebrations.

Here is a glimpse of Karwa Chauth celebrations of B-town celebrities with their partners and family members.

Katrina Kaif celebrating Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif celebrating Karwa Chauth with husband and actor Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif in pink saree during Karwa Chauth celebration.

 

Katrina Kaif posted stunning pictures from the occasion, wearing a lovely baby pink and golden saree. One of the photos showed her taking blessings from Vicky Kaushal's mother, while another captured a sweet family moment with Vicky and his parents. She also shared a solo picture, looking radiant in her saree.

Priyanka Chopra celebrating the day with Nick Jonas

 

Karwa Chauth 2024: Priyanka Chopra celebrating the festival with husband Nick Jonas
Karwa Chauth 2024: Priyanka Chopra celebrating the festival with husband Nick Jonas

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra shared images of her Karwa Chauth celebration with husband Nick Jonas on Instagram. In one photo, she can be seen celebrating the festival in a red tracksuit.

“To all those celebrating.. happy karwa chauth and yes I’m filmy,”the actress captioned her Instagram post.

Kirti Kharbanda also shared adorable pictures with husband Pulkit Samrat. Dressed in a golden saree, Kirti posed alongside Pulkit, who wore a simple white kurta. She shared her excitement about celebrating her first Karwa Chauth after marriage, writing a heartfelt note about childhood dreams and traditions.

 

Rakul Preet added a set of romantic photos with her husband, Jackky Bhagnani. Both wore matching red outfits, and Rakul's sweet caption read, “My sun, moon, universe, my everything... happy Karwa Chauth from us to you.”

Being one of the most important Hindu festivals for married women, Karwa Chauth 2024 is celebrated with huge fervour across India. On this day, married Hindu women observe fast for their husband and conclude their fast at night after moon sighting.

