Karwa Chauth 2024: Moon rises at THIS time; puja rituals and more | Details inside

  • Karwa Chauth moon timings are of essential importance for those fasting, as the fast is broken only after seeing the moon in the sky

Published18 Oct 2024, 04:05 PM IST
Karwa Chauth 2024: Karwa Chauth is observed as one of the most important rituals for Hindu married women, who fast for the well-being of their husband. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 20.

Moon timings play a very significant role in the ritual as the fast is broken after seeing the moon. This year, the moon can be seen around 19.50 hours to 21.05 hours.

Puja is also performed during Karwa Chauth. Here are the timings for the puja, as stated by the Drik Panchang.

Karwa Chauth 2024: Puja timings

Karwa Chauth puja muhurat: 05:46 P.M. 07:02 PM

Karwa Chauth fasting time: 06:25 A.M. 07:54 PM

Krishna Dashami Moonrise timing: 07:54 PM

Karwa Chauth celebrations

Celebrated mostly in Northern parts of India, Karwa Chauth has always been seen as a symbol of devotion and commitment. Traditionally, Karwa Chauth is primarily witnessed by the women, but the 21st century is seeing men break the traditions, and fast along with them.

Karwa Chauth legends

Some legends mention that the ritual gets its name from a woman named ‘Karwa,’ whose husband was devoured by a crocodile. In an attempt to bring back her husband, Karwa tied the crocodile with a cotton thread and prayed to Lord Yama, the Hindu God of Death. Impressed by Karwa's devotion and loyalty, Yamraj agreed to give back her husband’s life and sent the crocodile to hell.

Women observing the Karwa Chauth fast listen to the story of Karwa, and of other brave women such as Veeravati, Savitri, Satyawan, who had a similar sense of devotion for their husbands.

‘Sargi’ forms an important part of Karwa Chauth rituals, for which the mother-in-law prepares a meal called Sargi for herself and the daughter-in-law of the household. It is a filling meal that includes a host of items including fruits, dry fruits, nuts, sweets, paratha, curries, and more.

Once the women consume the food before sunrise, they start the Nirjala fast, where no food or water is consumed throughout the day.

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 04:05 PM IST
