Karwa Chauth 2025: Date, city-wise puja timing, significance and other details

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth or Karaka Chaturthi is one among several festivals celebrated in India, when Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for the long life, health and prosperity of their husbands.

This year, Karwa Chauth falls on Friday, October 10. Here's a glimpse at the timings, muhurat and other details.

When is Karwa Chauth? Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 10:54 PM on October 9

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 7:38 PM on October 10

Karwa Chauth puja muhurat will be of 1 hour 14 minutes duration, which will commence at 5:57 PM and conclude at 7:11 PM on October 10.

Like many Hindu festivals, Karwa Chauth is based on a lunar calendar and falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi Tithi).

Karwa Chauth 2025: City-wise puja timings

City Karwa Chauth puja muhurat New Delhi 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM Noida 5:56 PM to 7:10 PM Ahmedabad 6:19 PM to 7:32 PM Mumbai 6:19 PM to 7:33 PM Pune 6:16 PM to 7:29 PM Bengaluru 6:04 PM to 7:16 PM Chennai 5:53 PM to 7:06 PM Jaipur 6:04 PM to 7:18 PM Hyderabad 5:58 PM to 7:11 PM Gurugram 5:58 PM to 7:12 PM Chandigarh 5:57 PM to 7:12 PM Kolkata 5:16 PM to 6:29 PM

Karwa Chauth 2025: Moonrise timings In Delhi and Noida, the moon is expected to rise at 8:13 pm. In Chandigarh, Punjab, Jammu, and Ludhiana, the moonrise is expected slightly earlier, between 8:08 and 8:11 pm.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the moon will rise around 7:41 pm, and in Lucknow and Prayagraj, moonrise is expected at 8:02 pm.

Karwa Chauth: Significance Karwa Chauth day is also known as Karak Chaturthi. Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot through which water offering, known as Argha, is made to the moon. Karwa is very significant during Puja and it is also given as Dan to the Brahmin or any eligible woman.

This year, several celebrity couples, including Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal to Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor, will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth.