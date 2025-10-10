Karwa Chauth 2025 moonrise time: When will the moon rise in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities? Check city-wise timing

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth or Karaka Chaturthi is one among several festivals celebrated in India, when Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for the long life, health and prosperity of their husbands.

Moonrise timings are an important part of Karwa Chauth, as women break their fast only after the sighting of the moon. This year, Karwa Chauth will be observed today, Friday, October 10.

Karwa Chauth 2025: City-wise moonrise timings

City Moonrise timing New Delhi 8:13 PM Noida 8:13 PM Mumbai 8:55 PM Pune 8:52 PM Ahmedabad 8:47 PM Bengaluru 8:48 PM Chennai 8:38 PM Jaipur 8:22 PM Hyderabad 8:36 PM Gurugram 8:14 PM Chandigarh 8:09 PM Kolkata 7:42 PM

Karwa Chauth 2025: Muhurat Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 10:54 PM on October 9

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 7:38 PM on October 10

Karwa Chauth puja muhurat will be of 1 hour 14 minutes duration, which will conclude at 7:11 PM on October 10.

Karwa Chauth: Significance Karwa Chauth day is also known as Karak Chaturthi. Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot through which water offering, known as Argha, is made to the moon. Karwa is very significant during Puja and it is also given as Dan to the Brahmin.

This year, several celebrity couples, including Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal to Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor, will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth.

On Karwa Chauth, married Hindu women observe the nirjala vrat, a fast without food or water, on this day from sunrise to moonrise and offer prayers for the health, longevity and prosperity of their husband. This festival celebrates the bond of love between a husband and wife and women break their fast only after sighting of the moon.