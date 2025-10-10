Subscribe

Karwa Chauth 2025 moonrise time: When will the moon rise in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities? Check city-wise timing

Moonrise timings are an important part of Karwa Chauth, as women break their fast only after the sighting of the moon. Here's a glimpse at the city-wise moon rise timings

Updated10 Oct 2025, 04:28 PM IST
Karwa Chauth 2025 moonrise time: When will the moon rise in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities? Check city-wise timing
Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth or Karaka Chaturthi is one among several festivals celebrated in India, when Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for the long life, health and prosperity of their husbands.

Moonrise timings are an important part of Karwa Chauth, as women break their fast only after the sighting of the moon. This year, Karwa Chauth will be observed today, Friday, October 10.

Karwa Chauth 2025: City-wise moonrise timings

CityMoonrise timing
New Delhi8:13 PM
Noida8:13 PM
Mumbai8:55 PM
Pune8:52 PM
Ahmedabad8:47 PM
Bengaluru8:48 PM
Chennai8:38 PM
Jaipur8:22 PM
Hyderabad8:36 PM
Gurugram8:14 PM
Chandigarh8:09 PM
Kolkata7:42 PM

Karwa Chauth 2025: Muhurat

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 10:54 PM on October 9

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 7:38 PM on October 10

Karwa Chauth puja muhurat will be of 1 hour 14 minutes duration, which will conclude at 7:11 PM on October 10.

Karwa Chauth: Significance

Karwa Chauth day is also known as Karak Chaturthi. Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot through which water offering, known as Argha, is made to the moon. Karwa is very significant during Puja and it is also given as Dan to the Brahmin.

This year, several celebrity couples, including Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal to Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor, will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth.

On Karwa Chauth, married Hindu women observe the nirjala vrat, a fast without food or water, on this day from sunrise to moonrise and offer prayers for the health, longevity and prosperity of their husband. This festival celebrates the bond of love between a husband and wife and women break their fast only after sighting of the moon.

Women also worship several deities on this day including Chauth Mata, Goddess Gaura, Lord Shiva, Lord Kartikeya and Lord Ganesha.

Key Takeaways
  • Karwa Chauth is celebrated by married Hindu women who fast for the well-being of their husbands.
  • Moonrise timings are crucial for breaking the fast, varying across different cities.
  • The festival emphasizes the bond of love and devotion between husband and wife.
 
 
